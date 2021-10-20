The Pixel 6 series seems like Google’s first shot at competing directly against the iPhone and whatever Galaxy devices Samsung has on the horizon. It seems Android fans find them as promising as we do — so much so, in fact, that it’s been difficult for anyone to get their hands on one. To help potential buyers find their preferred model, Google has opened up a waitlist option on its store.

If you try to buy a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro right now, any out-of-stock variant now lets you submit your email address to sign up for availability (via 9to5Google). With the waitlist, you can continue through the usual process of buying a phone, selecting your color, storage, and Google’s optional device protection. However, the trade-in tool is grayed out, so you’ll need to hold off on receiving your credit for now.

Once your device is configured, you can request to join a waitlist. If you happen to find a model in stock elsewhere, there’s a “Leave waitlist” button on this page — assuming you don’t navigate away, of course. I couldn’t find where the shop saved my reservation, and Google didn’t send me an email confirming my actions. If you happen to find a Pixel 6 elsewhere — like with another retailer or your carrier — you’ll be stuck on the waitlist until more units come through.

For a release as hyped-up as the Pixel 6, it’s been a bit of a mess for anyone trying to pre-order. Plenty of shoppers managed to get their preferred models into their cart yesterday, only for Google’s storefront to completely crap out with countless error codes. When it eventually restored the site to working order, many configurations were sold out, especially for the Pro model. Not quite what you want to see from Google’s “first flagship phone.”

