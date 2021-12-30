Google may have started selling its new second-generation Pixel Stand a few weeks ago, but your Pixel 6 won't actually be able to take full advantage of it for a little while longer. Since the December update has been pulled, the up to 23W fast wireless charging functionality won't be delivered to the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro until the January update.

That update probably won't arrive in the usual timeline, either. Google's been hedging with some "late January" language regarding the rollout. If you're out of the loop, Google had to pull the December update due to some issues with connectivity and calls, and the January update is apparently set to arrive with a wider possible schedule.

It's not clear if the December update actually included the functionality before it was pulled, either. Google's own changelog makes no mention of it that we can see unless it's hiding under "General improvements for wireless charging in certain conditions" or "Improvements for alignment detection on Pixel Stand in certain conditions." Whether it was there or not, as initially promised, Google assures us the feature will be delivered to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in the January update.

Google says that device builds running SQ1D.211205.016.A1 (the pulled December update, as far as we can tell) and SQ1D.220105.xxx or newer will be required for full fast charging functionality on the new second-generation Pixel Stands.

