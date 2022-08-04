It's been a confusing week for Pixel updates. Although Google's monthly security bulletin rolled out as usual on Monday, the actual security patch was nowhere to be seen. A day later, we got our answer: the August update was delayed indefinitely, with Verizon going so far as to ship a hotfix using the July patch. Today, Google's back with another release — this time for the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and the brand-new Pixel 6a — but for those waiting for a fresh round of security fixes, you'll need to keep waiting.

The company announced all three phones in the Pixel 6 series are set to receive an update that fixes GPS failures under specific circumstances. This issue presumably doesn't affect previous Pixel devices, which is likely why they're excluded from this release. It's also worth noting that this is not the August patch we've been waiting for all week. While Pixel 6 owners are getting some fresh software, it's nothing that Pixel 4 or Pixel 5 owners need to feel jealous of.

Google also took this opportunity to address its missing security update, promising it's coming to all supported phones "in the coming weeks." Presumably, it'll launch sometime before Android 13 is released for Pixels, which also received a delay of its own this month. There's no word on exactly when we should expect the August patch to hit phones — or, indeed, what caused this delay. All we can do now is sit tight and stare at the calendar, hoping each new day is the destined launch.

As for this GPS fix, Google says it's coming to phones in phases over the next week, depending on your carrier. The images are up and available for grabs if you don't feel like waiting. Considering this fix is about something as essential as GPS signals, it might be worth sideloading if you've experienced some trouble.