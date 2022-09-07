No need to say “Hey Google” before every interaction with your smart display now

Google debuted Quick phrases with the Pixel 6 series in October 2021. At Google I/O this year, the company announced that it is expanding Quick phrases support to the Nest Hub Max. The feature lets you interact with Google Assistant for common everyday interactions without saying "Hey Google" first. Nearly four months after the announcement, Google is finally rolling out Quick phrases support to one of the best smart displays on the market.

Google's support page details how to use quick phrases on the Nest Hub Max. You first need to turn on Voice Match and ensure that Google Assistant's primary language is set to English (United States). Then, open the Google Home app on your smartphone, jump into Assistant settings > Quick phrases > Other devices and enable the phrases you want to use. There's no need to enable all the phrases—enable only those you think will be used frequently.

While not mentioned, the feature is presumably rolling out as a part of Google's newest operating system for the Nest Hub Max.

The Nest Hub Max supports eight Quick phrases, up from the two phrases on the Pixel 6 series. Apart from setting up the alarm or timer, you can use quick phrases to control your smart lights. Google also notes that the feature will work even if you speak naturally. For example, all the below terms will work:

"Turn on the lights"

"Turn on kitchen lights"

"Turn the kitchen lights on"

If you share the Nest Hub Max with your family or friend, it won't work for them until they manually activate the option on their account. Additionally, you can't have Guest mode enabled on the smart display if you want to use Quick phrases.

Quick phrases are currently only available on the Nest Hub Max in the US in English. On the Pixel 6 series, the feature works with a lot more languages, including French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese.