Stills are predictably impressive, but video is still up in the air

Cameras are reliably one of the biggest highlights of any new Pixel phone. For the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google has already given us a sneak peek at their revamped dual and triple rear camera setup, and separate leaks have been detailing their camera specs. Ahead of a rumored launch expected for later this month, the first set of photos and videos samples taken from the Pixel 6 Pro has made its way to the internet.

The camera samples give us a fair idea of what the Pixel 6 Pro's cameras will be capable of. ​The video from YouTuber M. Brandon Lee also contains a screen recording of the new camera app running on the upcoming Pixel, detailing its new features.

The Pixel 6 Pro will offer four different zoom levels in Photo mode: 0.7x, 1x, 2x, and 4x. In portrait mode, the camera app switches to 2.8x zoom, though there's a 1x mode as well. A quick look at settings reveals features already present on the Pixel 5: Audio zoom, Social share, Google lens integration, Frequent faces, etc.

Analyzing the camera samples shared by his source, YouTuber Brandon Lee says they pack plenty of detail. That's reportedly true even for the sample photos taken with 4x telephoto zoom. The portrait mode sample also seems impressive, with perfect edge detection, blur, and tons of detail.

The metadata of the photos also attempts to confirm that while the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a 50MP camera, it will by default will shoot pixel binned photos at 12.5MP resolution.

These video samples taken by the Pixel 6 Pro have been shot in portrait orientation at 1080p, and don't reveal quite as much

The camera samples were likely taken with a pre-production Pixel 6 Pro unit running a in-development build of Android 12. Google could easily make a few more tweaks and changes before the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch, which could affect their imaging performance. Nonetheless, if the camera samples shown in the video are anything to go by, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are once again going to be the smartphones to beat in terms of image quality.

Another clip of the Pixel 6 Pro in the video shows off the front of its body with dark mode disabled, which gives us a clear look at the display's curvature around the edges. The curves are not as pronounced as on some earlier Samsung flagship phones but seem similar to what we got on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Curved displays can end up causing issues with ghost touches and make one-handed typing difficult, so hopefully Google's implementation here should help avoid that.

Leaks surrounding the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been popping up frequently, and they are only likely to pick up steam ahead of the rumored October 19 launch. Perhaps these latest leaks could compel Google to share some more tidbits about its upcoming Pixel phones ahead of their official launch later this month?

