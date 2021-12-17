The Google Pixel 6 debuted to great acclaim just a few months ago, surprising us all particularly when it came to its $600 price. After years of making some of the best mid-rangers you can get, the company finally learned a thing or two about value, translating that lesson to flagships. But the Pixel 6 isn’t just a good deal; It’s a great phone, period. Google delivered big camera upgrades, powered by a fast new in-house Tensor chipset, running among the most feature-filled software you can get, all guaranteed to be secure for the next five years. It’s one of the best phones you can buy right now, so it’s probably no surprise that the Android Police editors have selected the Pixel 6 as our Most Wanted phone of the year.

Even just focusing on specs, it’s easy to see why the phone hit top marks in reviews at most sites, including us. Google’s Tensor was an unproven concept, but we think it passes the test, It may not beat the Snapdragon 888 in every benchmark, but in real-world use, it enables some of the best AI-powered features on the Pixel 6 series, driving the Google Assistant to new heights with features like Live Translate and the best voice typing you can get. Whether Tensor is truly “custom” or not, we’ve found it performs well enough that the distinction is immaterial.

It’s a big phone — too big for some that might have loved prior Android Police Editors Choice winners like the tiny Pixel 4a and more in keeping with 2018’s winner, the OnePlus 6T. Beyond size, we should also point out that battery life reports are inconsistent. While we’ve had pretty good experiences on average here at Android Police, some of us have observed unusual behavior or shorter-than-expected battery life in certain circumstances. And, of course, the Pixel 6 is not without the usual Googly bugs, though they’re being ironed out with subsequent updates. And, on that note, updates are a highlight as well between regular Feature Drops that bring new features to the phone every three months and a promised five years of software updates (though just three years of OS updates, sadly).

Google’s always focused on software more than hardware, even since the Nexus days, but the Pixel 6 is arguably the first time Google delivered a real flagship-grade phone without piles of needless and arbitrary compromises. And in the middle of rising inflation and supply chain constraints, Google even managed to do it at the lowest price of any flagship Pixel ever, starting at $50 less than the 2016 Pixel and 2017 Pixel 2 and $100 less than last year’s Pixel 5.

The Pixel 6 sets new standards for how far $600 can go. And sure, the $900 Pixel 6 Pro is a better phone in most ways, but we aren’t sure if that $300 difference is worth it for the upgrades you get — this is the sweet spot.

There were plenty of other phones that wowed us in 2021, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It was also the year folding phones came into their own, hitting mainstream with the Z Flip3 and defining the ultra-premium experience with the Z Fold3. But even in the face of the most expensive models of the year, the Pixel 6 holds its own, with one of the best smartphone cameras you can buy, exclusive time-saving Assistant features, an impressive five-year security update commitment (sadly just the same three years for OS upgrades) and great build quality.

Here's what some other AP editors think of the Pixel 6: "The Pixel 6 is the most significant phone from Google in a long time, complete with a brand-new design and a custom processor. It's a big upgrade for me, coming from a Pixel 3, and it shows just how much the Pixel experience has advanced over the last three years — and all that at a lower price than what the Pixel 3 launched at." -Manuel Vonau, Editor "The Pixel 6 surprised me — a lot. When I saw the initial price difference between the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro I expected a significantly degraded experience, but Google's increasingly vertical integration allows it to maintain so much of its core value without increasing price. The result is a $1000 phone experience at a $600 price point, and a must-have phone for anyone who cares about experience over specs." -Daniel Bader, Editor-in-chief

The Pixel 6 easily won in a vote among the editors, but it’s also a pyrrhic victory for the market, as fewer companies are making phones or competing in 2021. LG’s gone, and HTC seems to wish it was. While we still have companies like Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, Motorola, and Nokia, the pool of smartphone makers is getting smaller every year, making our own list of phones under consideration smaller as well.

This is the first time that a “flagship” Pixel has won this award since the original model in 2016, and we’re happy to declare the Pixel 6 our Android Police Most Wanted Award winner and the best phone of 2021.

