The Pixel 6 series has reportedly been a big success, especially regarding sales numbers. If you're looking for a pure Google experience, they're easily some of the best Android phones you can buy today — even if they've faced some serious bugs post-launch. If you're the proud owner of a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, Google's handing out a sweet discount code via email for its online shop.

Keep an eye out on your inbox for a $10 Google Store coupon code if you're rocking either of the company's 2021 flagship phones. The email specifically highlights either the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, depending on which device you own.

Unsurprisingly, the company wants you to check out its line of accessories that match the phone. Google's suggestions include a $29 case to protect the device from drops and scratches, down to just $19 with the coupon. It also recommends Pixel Buds A-Series, as the coupon drops them to $89, and the newly-released Pixel Stand 2 — a 23W wireless charger that charges compatible Pixel phones, earbuds, and other QI-certified devices.

Of course, if Google's suggested products don't strike your fancy, you can use the coupon on anything available on the Google Store. The offer expires on March 16th, so you'll have to be quick with your purchases — no saving this for the upcoming Pixel Watch or Pixel 6a.

This isn't the first time Google has sent out coupon codes to those who picked up a recent gadget from the company. In the fall of 2020, Chromecast with Google TV owners were gifted a similar $10 discount on anything sold through the store. Not every Pixel 6 owner on the AP staff has received this email, so your mileage may vary. Still, if you're rocking the company's latest phone, make sure to take advantage of this promotion.

