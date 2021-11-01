We've got a changelog for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's day-one update, but it's the end of the line for the Pixel 3 series

Google has released the November update for its Pixels — which the Pixel 6 series got a bit early last week. Changes included in that update are finally documented, though, including a few specific fixes for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Unfortunately for Pixel 3 owners, that phone has just reached end of life, and though Google tells us a final wrap-up update is planned for next year, it isn't included in this month's updates.

It's been a while since Google released a monthly update that includes functional patches. Our questions regarding that omission over the last few months were ignored by the company, but this month we have 11 changes — more than we usually get.

Highlighted improvements for all currently supported Pixels include a fix for notification sounds, third-party app stability, and broken app icons. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro also see improved Bluetooth audio quality in "certain scenarios," better wireless charging in "certain orientations," better automatic brightness, and fixes for both Wi-Fi connection stability and PiP media playback in certain apps.

Unfortunately for Pixel 3 and 3 XL owners, "currently supported Pixels" is now a phrase that doesn't include them. Google promised updates until October 2021, and here we are. The two phones, released in 2018, are not included in this month's updates. Google told us previously that they will get a final "sunset" update in early Q1 2022, though. Last year the Pixel 2 and 2 XL had a similar arrangement, where they missed a month but received a last bug-fix update later.

Though we thought this update might include something new for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, turns out it's the same build that was discussed last week, though the published list of actual changes wasn't disclosed at that time. OTA images are available for manual installation on the Pixel 6 series as well as the rest of the Pixel lineup. This month Verizon and its related MVNOs have their own build, as do some carriers in other countries.

How to use Action Pan and Long Exposure on the Google Pixel 6 Google's great new phones come with fun new camera tricks

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email