The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro had a rocky start software-wise, and five months down the line, things haven't changed much. The March 2022 Feature Drop started rolling out to the phones two days ago, long after it came to earlier devices like the Pixel 3a and Pixel 5a. The update introduced several new features, including improvements to At a Glance, new language support in Assistant Quick phrases, and Live Caption for Calls, alongside plenty of bug fixes. Unfortunately, for some reason, the fancy new battery widget is not appearing for some users — and thankfully, there's a solution.

As spotted by SmartDroid, Pixel 6 users can force the battery widget out of its hiding place by doing a few things:

Launch the Google Play Store on the device, tap your profile picture, and select Manage apps & device. Navigate to the Manage tab, find and open Settings Services, and uninstall it. Tap the Update button. The process will reset the service and update it to the latest version.

Once you've unveiled it, accessing the widget is pretty straightforward —assuming you know where to look. First, you'd have to long-press on your home screen until the Wallpapers and widgets menu pops up. From there, tap on Widgets and scroll down to Settings Services. You'd be forgiven for thinking Google placed it under "Battery" or something similar for easier access. Once you locate the widget, you can drag and drop it on your home screen.

The battery widget will show the phone's name and battery percentage and provide similar information on any actively connected Bluetooth devices. You can tap on the device name to go to the main Battery menu in Settings or tap on a connected device to get to the Bluetooth menu. It's a handy tool, though why Google has kept it so hidden remains a mystery.

