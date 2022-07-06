The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may have had a troubled release, but that didn't stop them from becoming some of our favorite phones, especially now that Google has fixed most of the issues that plagued them. Starting at £600 and £850 here in the UK, respectively, the 6 and 6 Pro have been reasonably priced since launch, but right now, you can get the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel Buds A-Series for 25% off from Amazon, John Lewis, and the Google Store — bringing the Pixel 6 within throwing distance of the upcoming 6a.

On Amazon, the prices vary slightly depending on which color you pick, with the Pixel 6 coming in at £435 in Stormy Black and £450 for the Kinda Coral and Sorta Seafoam colors. The Pixel 6 Pro is now £650 for 128GB in any color or £750 for 256GB, which is only available in black. John Lewis is selling both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for as low as £425 and £624 if you're a member of its free loyalty program. John Lewis also includes its excellent two-year extended warranty for all three products.

The Pixel 6a goes on sale later this month for £400 here in the UK, and on face value, that's a bargain. But there's no reason to wait when the regular Pixel 6 is only £25-50 more. That extra money gets you a larger 90Hz display, the vastly improved 50MP primary camera, 8GB of RAM instead of 6GB, wireless charging, and Gorilla Glass Victus instead of Gorilla Glass 3. The only reason to wait for the 6a would be its smaller screen size of 6.1" versus the 6.4" Pixel 6.

If you're after something even more premium, the Pixel 6 Pro sees the same 25% off from all three retailers, giving you the 4X optical zoom lens and brighter, sharper, faster 6.7" display over the regular Pixel 6. The Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best Android flagships available, and getting one for as low as £625 is an opportunity that shouldn't be missed.

Finally, we have the Pixel Buds A-Series. To quote our review, the Pixel Buds A are "basic, but not bad." They lack wireless charging or any form of ANC, but for £100, they were better than most, and their deep integration with Google Assistant is a compelling bonus. They're available for as little as £74, making Google's value earbuds even more attractive.

