Google's Pixel 7 has undoubtedly taken over the tech news zeitgeist for the last week, but you shouldn't forget that the Pixel 6 was a big step forward and remains a powerful smartphone that will perform well for years. In fact, you could reasonably say that the Pixel 6 was a significant generational jump. During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, the Pixel 6 is now cheaper than ever, with a genuinely budget-friendly cost of just $400. And unless you demand the absolute latest in cutting-edge hardware, Google's 2021 flagship will serve you just fine.

The 2021 Pixel has only a hair less processing power than its successor, with an eight-core in-house Google Tensor SoC and the same 8 GB of RAM. For that matter, the 6's display is even a touch bigger than the 7's (although it's not really noticeable in real life). The Pixel 6 is finally eligible for the Android 13 upgrade. As is usually the case with Google phones, the Android implementation is second to none in terms of performance and a streamlined interface. If it's time to upgrade your two-year-old or older smartphone, it's hard to argue against buying a brand-new Pixel 6.

The only tiny roadblock is that you need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, and that's negligible.

To be sure, the Pixel 6 at $400 is worth writing home about, but the Pixel 6 Pro is a noticeable step up in terms of performance. It, too, is available at the Prime Day Early Access sale at the same discount of $250 off list price. Comparing the Pixel 6 Pro to the brand-new Pixel 7 Pro is nearly the same as the base model, too — they're remarkably similar, even though a year's passed. And, just like with the base Pixel 6, there are more premium cases available for last year's Pixel Pro than the newly released model.

And if you're looking for a cheaper alternative, the recent Pixel 6a is now $100 off during the Prime Early Access Sale with it dropping to only $350 for the first time.

