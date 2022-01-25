The Pixel 6 was and is still a favorite amongst the Android Police crew and beyond, but there's no denying that the devices have suffered from a buggy launch and botched software updates. The December update went live after much delay, only to break certain features on the devices before being withdrawn. The January update was not much different (in timeline, at least), with the likes of the Pixel 3a through to the Pixel 5a getting the update well before the newer Pixel 6 series. However, the latest reports indicate that the Pixel 6 OTA schedule might be back on track, starting with the February security patch.

An update timetable posted by Canadian carrier Fido on its community library shows that the Google Pixel 3a to Pixel 5 and the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are supposed to receive the February Security Maintenance Release (SMR) on Monday the 7th of February (per 9to5 Google). Since this is a Canadian carrier-specific report, users in other regions may get the OTA update later. However, if you absolutely need to pull down the update manually, Google is expected to release the OTA files and the full factory images as usual. Speaking of the schedule, Fido uses the phrase “& more” in relation to the update for Google’s older phones, but since the next feature drop is not expected until March, we’ll have to wait and see what that means.

Historically, Google’s update rollout has always followed a similar pattern, with all its supported devices getting the latest software simultaneously or, at the very least, the latest models first before older ones. The Pixel 6’s software update timeline was rather bumpy, with a delayed and buggy December security patch followed by a January update which arrived way later than scheduled (although it delivered all the changes initially promised with the December release in addition to specific bug fixes). However, the February patch could mark a return to normal for the Pixel 6 series. Regardless of when the update arrives, let's hope that it improves things further and doesn't introduce any more bugs.

Weekend poll: Do you use PiP windows on Android? A useful tool or an unnecessary one?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email