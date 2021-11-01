For years, one of my favorite perks of Pixel ownership — outside the Assistant features like automatic call screening, the regular pleasure of Feature Drop updates, and the always-great camera — has been the cases. Google’s own fabric cases, to be specific. They’re a little chunky and not the most protective, but I’ve always loved their texture and quality. Or, at least, I did until the Pixel 5a came out with a new and more boring case style. Hoping that was a fluke rather than a permanent change in strategy, I was eagerly awaiting the Pixel 6 and the chance it might bring them back, but that didn’t pan out either. So far as we can tell, the fabric cases are dead, but I wish Google would bring them back.

The fabric cases debuted with the Pixel 2, if you don’t remember, and they’ve changed just a bit over time. Not a lot, but in subtle ways, with new colors, tweaked designs for each supported model, and a slight change in texture over the years.

The fabric, which was very similar to the material swathed on the Google Home Mini, was stuck to a hard plastic shell, protected on the inside by a soft synthetic liner. The much-loved cases have been a mainstay of Google’s Pixel accessories from 2017 to 2020 and one of the most “fun” cases you can get. I’ve actually gotten them on every single supported Pixel I’ve ever had — I love them that much.

They weren’t bullet-proof cases. In fact, you sometimes had to baby them.

Unfortunately for fans like me, when Google launched the Pixel 5a, the company also debuted a new set of cases for the phone. Even though the 5a’s design was almost a direct copy of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G (with some added heft), Google decided it was time to shake up its approach to accessories, and the new phone switched to a so-called “hybrid” two-part case with a recycled plastic liner and a flexible "thermoplastic elastomer" (TPE) shell.

The new design protected more of the phone’s edges. Most of the fabric cases left the bottom and sometimes the top exposed — a feature many enjoyed with the rise of Google’s gesture-based navigation system. But the new cases were made of a more flexible material that allowed the case to surround the phone on all sides. Unarguably, that’s more protective, and the new cases cost 25% less than the old ones, but they also just feel less premium and look kind of boring with a flat, uninteresting finish in bland colors.

I outright asked Google if it was finished with the fabric cases, but the company didn't quite answer that question — instead, it highlighted the sustainability of its new design. But its actions have been clear, and neither the Pixel 5a nor Pixel 6 series have included Google's fabric cases. The switch to a new case style seems to be at the expense of the older, more premium design.

I don’t think Google intentionally meant to cut corners with this change. By far, the biggest complaint I heard about the older fabric cases (other than the fact that they can get dirty) is that they were simply too expensive at $40. This new-style case runs just $29 at the Google Store. Admittedly, it’s still more expensive than the various $10-15 Amazon specials, but that price is about even with other first-party cases like Samsung’s similar S21 series Silicone cover.

It might fit well, but the new TPE just doesn't have the same tactile sensation that the fabric did. The fabric’s grit and texture make it harder to keep clean compared to a smoother material like plastic or TPE/TPU, but that was part of the charm. Like most fabric goods, you could clean them at home. All you needed was a little soap and water, maybe paired with an old toothbrush for spot cleaning. Pat it dry, leave it on your counter, and you had a clean case with a delightful texture again in the morning.

The unique material also meant a unique finish. Google’s fabric cases came in fun, speckled designs, highlighting their composition as a visual feature. Sure, Google’s new cases are kind of translucent, which means you can combine them with your phone’s own look for a customized, layered colorway, but that organic feeling of the weave’s seemingly random patterns is gone.

The fabric cases were uniquely charming, and I'm sad to see them go.

They weren’t bullet-proof cases. In fact, you sometimes had to baby them. Like other premium materials, including leather, you couldn’t just abuse it and expect it to recover passively in your pocket — the damage was permanent. I’ve seen more than one Pixel fabric case wear holes and fray at the corners. But, in a certain way, I always saw that as a badge of honor, like a knee on a pair of jeans worn through with honesty or the slow accumulation of oil and UV damage that causes good-quality top-grain leather to patina. This will sound pretentious (and objectively, it kind of is), but I enjoyed how the fabric cases aged with the phone, marking a history of ownership and almost a story in its slowly accumulating wear. Google’s fabric cases were made out of “over 70% recycled materials” by the end, but turning trash into a treasure didn’t cheapen the experience, and I deeply miss it.

The fabric cases were uniquely charming, and I'm sad to see them go. It's disappointing that Google would switch to emulating a design that competitors already offer. The new cases might have a first-party fit and finish in colors that complement your hardware, but the bland materials and design essentially match the "basic" TPU or silicone cases you can buy for a few bucks anywhere, just done better.

I haven’t been able to find a new case for the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro that scratches quite the same itch. While I like Nomad’s leather cases quite a lot, and they check many of the same boxes (texture, premium materials, change over time), the company doesn’t seem to be making products for newer Pixels. There’s a Bellroy leather case that isn’t too expensive, but I haven’t liked their leather as much in the past. And there aren’t a whole lot of fabric cases out there, period.

I’m looking forward to trying Kerf’s wood cases for the Pixel 6 series, but they tend to add a bit of width, and both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are huge phones already. Sometimes I’m able to track down imported wood-and-kevlar cases in the style of the old OnePlus ones on eBay, but the manufacturers never seem to support Pixels.

Right now, the best cases I’ve used for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are still Google’s own, though some of us at Android Police are fans of the Cyrill case, which has a grippy edge and pretty nice fit. But when it comes to the kind of genuinely premium, textured, almost organic experience prior Pixels offered, you’re just out of luck. Google’s new cases might be cheaper, more protective, and slightly more environmentally friendly (75% recycled plastic vs. 70), but they’re also less fun, and I wish Google would bring the fabric cases back.

