The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are a step up from all previous Pixel phones. Apart from packing flagship-level specs and an impressive price tag, Google has also relied on tight hardware and software integration on these devices to offer many exclusive new features. While some of them might be considered a gimmick, others are genuinely useful and will improve day-to-day usability. These features also set the Pixel 6 apart from other Android devices in the market, as you won't be able to experience them on any other device.

Below is a list of all the exclusive features that you get to enjoy on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

1. Magic Eraser

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Magic Eraser is a key Google Pixel 6 exclusive feature that Google heavily advertises. The feature works just like its name: it magically erases unwanted content from the photos you have taken. This way, you can remove that annoying person who walked into the frame while you were taking a selfie or remove unwanted objects from a nice landscape shot you took.

Magic Eraser is an excellent feature to play around with. While we have seen similar implementations before, it seems to have an edge in how easily and cleanly it can remove objects from photos. Once you start using Magic Eraser, it should become a regular part of your Pixel post-processing workflow, even if you don't use it that often.

2. Face Unblur

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Another nifty Pixel 6-exclusive camera feature is Face Unblur, which relies on Google's machine learning prowess to ensure that the face of the subject you are trying to capture is always sharp. It is far too common for smartphone cameras to capture a blurry face of a subject when they are moving too fast.

Google fixes this problem by taking photos from both the primary and ultra-wide cameras on the Pixel 6 and stitching them together. It only does this when the phone determines that the subject you are trying to shoot is moving too fast in inadequate lighting conditions that could lead to motion blur. Since there's a difference in the image quality between the two cameras, Google only uses the face data from the ultra-wide camera and stitches it with the photo taken from the Pixel's 50MP primary camera.

3. Motion camera features

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Motion Mode in the Google Pixel 6's camera app will let you capture motion photos in two different styles: Action Pan and Long Exposure. While it has always been possible to do long exposure photography on any Android smartphone with a pro camera mode, the Motion Mode in the Pixel 6 series makes the entire process effortless.

Action Pan lets you capture a photo in which the subject is in focus and sharp, while the background behind them is all blurred out. You can either capture a still shot or tap the shutter button and pan your phone to follow the subject.

Long Exposure photos generally require you to use a tripod, but the Pixel 6 lets you capture those photos handheld. This is possible thanks to the Tensor chip inside the phone that can identify the subject and adjust its image stabilization algorithms accordingly. However, do note that you'll still have to hold the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro steady for a few seconds while taking a long exposure photo.

Read our guide on getting the most out of Action Pan and Long Exposure on the Pixel 6 series.

4. Real Tone

With Real Tone, Google helps the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro camera "work more equitably for people of color," according to the company. The camera algorithm has been tuned to highlight the diverse skin tones, an aspect where smartphone cameras of the past have failed due to the lack of diversity in machine learning sample data.

As a part of Real Tone, Google has improved its face detection model along with auto-white balance and exposure algorithms.

5. Live Translate

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Live Translate helps translate incoming messages in real-time on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. An extension of Live Captions, the feature has been baked into the OS, so it works with all compatible apps. For example, if you receive multiple messages in WhatsApp or Messages in German, your Pixel 6 will automatically show an option to translate it into English. Similarly, your messages are also translated in real-time, so you can type your message in English, but the translated reply in German will be sent to the contact.

While all this was previously possible using the Google Translate app, the feature is now integrated into the OS. Additionally, Live Translate can work offline without an internet connection based on all the downloaded language models.

The feature also works with videos and the Live Caption feature. So, when watching a video in Japanese or German, your Pixel 6 will be smart enough to transcribe the audio in English.

6. Instant and smarter voice typing

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro can offer super-fast real-time voice typing with enhanced accuracy, all thanks to the ML and AI prowess of the Tensor chip. You can even spell out punctuations and emoji, and your Pixel 6 will recognize it. The voice correction model on the new Pixels is phonetics-based, with the speech model also adapting to your preferences over time.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

7. HDRnet for videos

Pixel phones have never really been known for their video recording capabilities. Google aims to fix this to a large extent on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro by using HDRnet, which works at up to 4k60fps resolution. The codec allows for greater color accuracy while recording videos. This is the same codec that Google uses on every photo the Pixel clicks. Thanks to the power of the Tensor, the company is now able to use it while recording videos as well.

8. Digital car key

You can use your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro as a digital car key with a recent BMW vehicle. The feature will allow you to lock/unlock your car by simply holding your Pixel 6 next to its door handle. You can also start the engine by simply placing your phone in the wireless charging compartment. If you own a compatible BMW car, you'll be able to configure this feature from the My BMW app.

In the future, it'll also be possible to share the car keys with up to five of your friends and family members. And this won't be a Pixel 6-exclusive for long: the Galaxy S21 series should be getting digital car key support in a future update.

9. UWB in Nearby Share

Google is activating the Ultra-wideband chip on the Pixel 6 Pro with the December Feature Drop and using it for Nearby Share. The phone will be quickly able to show other nearby UWB devices for sharing content with thanks to this.

10. Direct My Call and Wait Times

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Google's Call Screen feature is already magical enough on its own, but with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the company is further improving it by adding Wait Times and Direct My Call features.

Wait Times will sync with toll-free businesses to show the current hold times, so you actually know just how long you'll have to wait until a representative gets around to taking your call. You can also view the estimated wait times for the rest of the week.

Direct My Call automatically transcribes audio menus whenever you call a business, so you don't have to listen to those slow-moving audio menus and continue with whatever else you are doing.

11. Color Temperature Slider and Selfie Speech Enhancements

The Google Camera app on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro offers a color temperature slider that lets you adjust the color temperature of a scene to make it cooler or warmer. It's mostly intended for folks who like to play around with such stuff as you capture some really dramatic photos using it. A similar option is found on other Android phones albeit tucked under the Pro mode.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Lastly, the new Pixel phones offer speech enhancement for the front camera. When you are out and about and use the front camera for vlogging, the phone will automatically filter out the noise around you and focus on your noise. You can find a speech enhancement demo sample from Google here.

Do you think these exclusive features make the Pixel 6 worth buying over the Samsung Galaxy S21 series or other best Android phones in the market? Or do you think these features are just a gimmick that isn't that useful in daily use?

SQUIRREL_6246293

Samsung One UI 4 review: It's the (very) little things It's Android 12 under the hood, but One UI is in the driver's seat

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email