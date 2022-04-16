The Google Pixel 6 series has suffered from a long line of bugs in its short lifespan, and the latest is impacting phone calls on both versions of the phone. According to several reports on the r/GooglePixel Reddit (via Phone Arena), some users find that calls are being declined without any interaction from the user.

User /merryjaina raised the issue and said their phone declined calls without notifying them. There’s no missed call notification on the phone either, and the person only spots it when they’re told elsewhere that they’ve missed a call. The phone's log has a history of the attempted call, but it says it was declined. After this user raised the issue, others claimed to have the same problem across Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units.

Some have posited that it was a problem with Do Not Disturb features on the Pixel 6 series, but the original user has said those features are turned off on their phone, and the issue persists. That means there isn't a quick fix if this bug impacts you.

Google has yet to comment on the bug, so it's unclear if the company knows about this issue and is working on a fix. We hope something comes to fix this issue in Android 13, which we're expecting later this year. If you own a Pixel 6 series phone, we’ve collated all the bugs we’ve seen so far and how you’ll be able to fix them.

