Like many families during American Thanksgiving, we've made too much Android Police podcast this week. The drumbeat towards Android 16 officially began with a thump, so why not talk about what's going on inside of it? The AI people are boasting about how they'll be going "agentic" in 2025, so why not catch that trend by its baby legs and put it against our calipers before runaway expectations catch fire? And why not dig a little deeper at the notion of Google being broken up by the Department of Justice since the agency's finally making the big asks it wants?
We've got so many why nots this week that you'll be hearing even more from this week's taping come next holiday week!
01:29 | Let's Start with Android 16
- Android 16: Developer Preview 1, features, and official release window
- The first Android 16 developer preview just landed: Here’s what you need to know
- Android 16 will make the Photo Picker feel more integrated in apps
- Health Connect is adding support for medical records in Android 16
- Android 16 might let Gemini order food for you
- Notification overload to meet its match in Android 16
- The Pixel 6 might get Android 16 after all
40:19 | Let's End with Chrome
- DOJ wants Google to sell Chrome to end its search monopoly
- A ChatGPT-powered browser could soon gun for Chrome's supremacy
- Arc Search for Android is now available for all
- The EU's new default browser rules work; here's what it means for the US
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com