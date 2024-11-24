Like many families during American Thanksgiving, we've made too much Android Police podcast this week. The drumbeat towards Android 16 officially began with a thump, so why not talk about what's going on inside of it? The AI people are boasting about how they'll be going "agentic" in 2025, so why not catch that trend by its baby legs and put it against our calipers before runaway expectations catch fire? And why not dig a little deeper at the notion of Google being broken up by the Department of Justice since the agency's finally making the big asks it wants?

We've got so many why nots this week that you'll be hearing even more from this week's taping come next holiday week!

01:29 | Let's Start with Android 16

40:19 | Let's End with Chrome

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0