We're only a week into February, but we've already seen this month's patch hit a handful of Samsung phones. If you're rocking a Pixel, there's no need to feel left out any longer. Google's ready to join the party with a new update for its current devices, including, most notably, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

This is a security patch, not a feature drop, so you shouldn't expect much in the way of new features this month. It's not the most extensive list of fixes or improvements we've ever seen from Google, but it does include a handful of critical changes for its latest phones. If you've been experiencing random device reboots when using the camera on a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, Google's taken care of it. This month's changelog also mentions Bluetooth audio disconnects and improvements to wireless sound quality with specific codecs.

Of course, Google isn't just patching its 2021 flagships — this patch is rolling out to the Pixel 3a series and newer, and those devices are receiving some fixes as well. If you're on C Spire or Cellcom, your device is getting connectivity fixes for your network. Meanwhile, all current phones are getting a fix for the keyboard displaying over input text.

Camera Fix for issue causing device reboot when using camera in certain conditions *[1]. Bluetooth Fix for issue causing audio playback to disconnect while using certain Bluetooth devices *[1].

General improvements for Bluetooth audio quality with certain media codecs *[1]. Framework Fix for issue causing keyboard to display over input text in certain conditions *[2]. Telephony Connectivity fixes for specific carrier networks *[3].

February's patch marks the first time the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have gotten a security update simultaneously as older Pixel phones. Google's shift to its new Tensor SoC has reportedly been the cause of delayed and buggy patches, but it seems like the company has finally found its footing three months after release.

This update is now rolling out to all supported phones. If you can't wait, you can grab the OTA files or factory images for manual installation.

Samsung’s February 2022 security patch starts arriving for phones in the US Beginning with the Galaxy Note 10 series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email