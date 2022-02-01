Google launched the excellent Pixel 4a in August 2020 after a slight delay. Despite its mid-range specs, the phone offered a notably superior value proposition than the more expensive Pixel 4, which had crummy battery life and whose much-hyped Soli radar module turned out to be a gimmick. As spotted by 9to5Google, Google has now removed the Pixel 4a's listing from its online store, confirming that it is no longer selling the phone.

This shouldn't be surprising since the phone had already been listed as out of stock on the Google Store for the last few months. The $349 Pixel 4a stood out for the value it offered, its compact size thanks to its 5.8-inch display, and all-day battery life despite a modest 3140mAh cell. The phone was available in only two colors, though Google did plan to launch it in more colors at one point.

Google launched an improved Pixel 4a, the larger Pixel 4a 5G, in the fall of 2020 (that phone isn't currently available on the Google Store, either). The Pixel 5a launched in August 2021. However, since that phone was only sold in the US and Japan, the Pixel 4a was listed as the budget Pixel to buy in other markets on the Google Store. If you own a Pixel 4a, don't worry: The phone is guaranteed to get OS and security updates until August 2023, so there's still plenty of life left in it.

With the Pixel 4a discontinued, the Pixel 5a is now the cheapest Pixel phone you can buy in the US. It is available for $449 on the Google Store, making it notably more expensive than the discontinued phone, though you can get it for $299 with Google Fi.

