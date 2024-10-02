I never took smartphone cameras seriously. They were convenient, and some phones produced decent images in good lighting, but I always preferred carrying a dedicated camera to special events or when I wanted a proper memory. No matter how good the latest iPhone or Galaxy device was, it couldn’t match the depth and sharpness of an image from a real camera.

However, my perceptions changed when a friend showed me his Google Pixel 2 XL. The photos were outstanding, and I couldn’t believe that Google could produce such fantastic and sharp portrait images from a single lens. That’s when the magic of computational photography hit me, and why the Google Pixel 2 XL will always be the best Pixel.

Portrait magic on the Pixel 2 XL

I couldn’t believe it even though I saw it

Google wasn’t the first to market with portrait mode. The iPhone 7 Plus included it, using a dual-camera setup to create the effect; the second lens created depth, resulting in a sharper contrast between subject and background. Google got better results from a single lens, however, by letting its computational models recreate depth. The output was fantastic, making everything else at the time seem like you were taking photos with a potato.

Portrait mode wasn’t the only part of the camera that benefited from Google’s computational models. Regular point-and-shoot photos from the Pixel 2 XL were fantastic, with clarity not seen with other smartphones. I could instantly tell when a photo came from a Pixel, and when I finally picked up a Pixel 2 XL for myself, I didn’t feel the need to carry around a camera anymore, as it took good enough images to trust it with my favorite moments.

Low-light photography before there was low-light photography

Google already had the pieces in place

Night Sight wouldn’t appear on Google phones until the Pixel 3 in 2018. However, the Pixel 2 XL already had the pieces for excellent low-light imagery, combining optical image stabilization with Google’s computational wizardry to produce more detailed nighttime photos.

If you’ve ever taken a low-light photo, you know your phone will ask you to hold steady for a few seconds. This extra time allows the sensor to get in more light (data) to recreate a more detailed image.

Pixel 2 XL camera samples in 2024

Google’s enhanced OIS allowed the sensor to pull in more information, reducing noise and graininess in nighttime photos. The results were stellar, which was a big reason why my Pixel 2 XL was a go-to for late evenings. Other manufacturers featured OIS and EIS in their camera systems, but Google’s implementation was the best, and photos from the Pixel 2 XL were noticeably better than the competition.

Samsung still hasn’t figured out the shutter lag

Pixels have always been better at capturing quick moments

Nothing frustrates me more than taking a photo with my Galaxy S24 Ultra only to deal with sudden shutter lag. Samsung has improved camera performance over the years, but there is still a noticeable split second between hitting the shutter and my phone taking the image. Google has always been better at capturing special moments with children and pets, and the Pixel 2 XL is a great example.

The Pixel 2 XL's shutter response was practically instant, partly thanks to its better autofocus. It could lock on to your target faster, eliminating the need for the camera to do extra work once you press the shutter. I was amazed at my Pixel 2 XL’s ability to catch my cat mid-misbehaving, as even using my iPhone would result in a blurry photo.

Others have long since caught up, and Pixel cameras are no longer head and shoulders above the competition, but the Pixel 2 XL was something special.

It wasn’t just about the camera

I’ve focused mainly on the Pixel 2 XL’s camera because I feel like it is the phone's defining feature. However, it was fantastic for other reasons. Google offered a relatively stock version of Android with reliable monthly updates. I loved Live Wallpapers on my Pixel 2 XL and didn’t even mind the additional battery drain. All told, it was a fantastic device. And as much as I love the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, it isn’t the game changer that was the Google Pixel 2 XL.