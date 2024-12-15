Summary Google may switch to MediaTek's T900 modem for the Pixel 10, moving away from Samsung's Exynos modem.

MediaTek's T900 modem, based on the "M85" IP, hasn't been officially announced or launched yet.

Google reportedly evaluated Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 but ultimately chose MediaTek's T900 modem.

Google's Pixel 9 series is arguably one of the best smartphones of 2024. This year, Google made major upgrades — from the design to new AI features and even introducing a new compact Pro model. But, with the Pixel 9 series now out for about five months, leaks are starting to surface about next year's Pixel 10 series. A new report has now revealed that Google may ditch both Samsung and Qualcomm for the Pixel 10's modem in favor of a new partner.

Currently, the Pixel 9 series uses Google's own Tensor chipsets, which are manufactured by Samsung. As a result, Samsung also supplies the Exynos modems for the current Pixels. While the previous generations of Pixels were criticized for their mediocre modems and poor cellular performance, the Pixel 9 series has instead been praised for significantly improving in this area.

For the Pixel 10 series, Google is reportedly asking TSMC to manufacture the Tensor G5 chip instead of Samsung. TSMC's advanced 3nm process technology could lead to a more efficient Tensor G5, but this shift has left us with questions about the modem on the next year's Pixel phones. Until now, Google has relied on Samsung's Exynos modems, but moving to TSMC means Google has to find a new modem partner for the Pixel 10.

According to a leak from Kamila Wojciechowska (via Android Authority), Google has chosen MediaTek to supply the modem for the Pixel 10 series. Many expected Google to either stick with Samsung or turn to Qualcomm — similar to Apple's approach of designing its own chips but relying on Qualcomm for modems. Instead, Google has reportedly opted for MediaTek to provide the modems.

The report claims that Google evaluated multiple options, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem, but ultimately decided to go with MediaTek's T900 modem for the Pixel 10. Notably, MediaTek has yet to officially announce or launch the T900 modem, but the report states it will be based on MediaTek's "M85" generation modem IP.

Unfortunately, details about the T900 modem or its performance are scarce at this stage. However, given Google's history of facing cellular performance issues with past Pixels, it's safe to assume the company will approach this decision more carefully this time around.