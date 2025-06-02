Summary The Pixel 10 series is rumored to debut on August 13, 2025, with pre-orders starting the same day.

The design of the Pixel 10 won't change significantly, but it will feature a TSMC-made Tensor G5 chipset for better performance.

Some Pixel Superfans speculated about a June 27 event showcasing the Pixel 10, but the series is likely to debut in about two months.

It's been over nine months since the Pixel 9 series was unveiled, and naturally, Pixel 10 leaks are starting to pick up. We've already seen first looks at the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, the new wallpapers, ringtones and system sounds, and even seen the phone appear in an ad shoot. Some new leaks now point to when the Pixel 10 phones could actually arrive.