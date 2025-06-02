Summary Google is shifting its Pixel release strategy, with the Pixel 10 series and the new Android 16 OS expected to launch earlier in August and June respectively.

Early leaked images of the Pixel 10 Pro suggest minimal external design changes compared to the Pixel 9 Pro.

The Pixel 10 series may see a $100 price increase for base and Pro XL models, with new color options for both the standard and Pro versions.

Google made a significant tweak to its device release strategy last year. Instead of launching its flagship devices in October, which comes after Apple's yearly flagship event in September, the tech giant moved the launch of its Pixel 9 series to August.

Subsequently, Google also expedited its next major OS release, ensuring that it is ready by the time the Pixel 10 series is ready to hit the stage. Now, we know that Android 16 will debut in stable sometime this month, and it looks like the Pixel 10 series will be the first device to ship with the OS update in August.