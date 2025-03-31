Summary Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders show minimal design changes from its predecessor.

The upcoming foldable might not feature significant improvements, except for potentially lower pricing.

Fans may be disappointed with the lack of change in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's design as seen in these intial renders.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Google's upcoming Pixel 10 trio first leaked, with detailed renders showing the addition of a new telephoto lens on the base model, but not much else. Google seems destined to keep its core Pixel 9 design unchanged, a decision that could prove controversial. Today, it's the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's turn, as the company's next-gen foldable — and the sole US-based rival to Samsung likely to launch this year — has shown up in new renders.

Like the last Pixel leak, today's images come courtesy of OnLeaks and Android Headlines, and, surprise surprise, it's an identical looking foldable to Google's current model. In fact, it's so similar, you'd be hard-pressed to spot a difference between the model we're seeing in these images and the model you can buy from your local carrier store right now. That's not necessarily a bad thing — I quite liked the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, even if its name remains a mouthful to say out loud — though considering the state of the competition, I was hoping for a little more.

A specs-focused leap forward might not be such a bad thing

But I'd be lying if I said I wasn't hoping for more

For example, it's impossible to say whether or not the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is any slimmer in these renders than its predecessor. Android Headlines says they "expect" the phone to be thinner, but without any dimensions shared in the post, it's impossible to know for sure. Considering the Pixel 10 series is rumored to be practically unchanged from their current — and relatively chunky — form, I wouldn't be shocked to see Google running back this design for another year.

But slimming the phone down is far from the only change I'd like to see on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The decision to use a decidedly non-Pro panel for the exterior screen on a Pro-branded device left me frustrated last year. It's unclear if we'll get another basic Actua panel on Google's next foldable, but the identical bezels seen in these shots isn't convincing me on any changes.

And looking back at the lack of dimensions, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is absolutely begging for some weight reduction. It's far from the bulky mess that was the original Pixel Fold, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold remains one of the heavier modern foldables you can buy today.

The few details included in Android Headlines' report paints a picture of a phone that, frankly, couldn't possibly tempt Pixel 9 Pro Fold owners to dive in on an early upgrade. Outside of the (obvious and predictable) move to Tensor G5, the rest of the specs in this report — 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage — are effectively unchanged. Even Google's chosen sensor loadout could remain static in this generation, as the camera module on the back of this phone similarly looks untouched in size or shape.

The one tidbit of good news suggested by Android Headlines — for would-be foldable owners, anyway — is the price. This report suggests Google's aiming for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to be more affordable than its predecessor, which would be a welcome change of pace when smartphones seem to be only increasing in price.

I'm not sure how much to read into that, though. For one thing, this report just refers to a vague "other sources" account, which doesn't give us much detail to go off of. It's possible that the decision to keep the core Pixel 9 Pro Fold design unchanged could lead to a cheaper price, but wouldn't it be easier for Google to discount that existing model, which we've seen marked as low as $1,500? And that's without mentioning the threat of tariffs, which could result in an unchanged or higher price point whenever the Pixel 10 Pro Fold launches later this year. This far out, I'd take any pricing rumor with a massive grain of salt.

Unfortunately, that doesn't leave Pixel fans with much to look forward to on the foldable side of things. I'd hoped for some more significant changes to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's core design, just as we saw a massive leap forward from the Pixel Fold last year. Perhaps that's too much to ask for in back-to-back years. Either way, expect to learn all about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold later this summer. Actually, considering Google's penchant for smartphone leaks, it'll probably be much earlier than that.