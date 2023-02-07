Source: Amazon Google Nest Audio $60 $100 Save $40 The Google Nest Audio is the best smart speaker available for folks already in the Google ecosystem, and still a fantastic option for those who aren't. It has a modest, slim design, it sounds incredible for its size, and it's a great deal at this price. $60 at B&H Photo Video

You know how the old expression goes: "nothing says 'I love you' like a smart speaker." Ok, so maybe no one actually says that, but that doesn't mean it's not true. We happen to think the Google Nest Audio makes for the perfect Valentine's Day gift. It's our 2023 Editor's Choice pick for best smart speaker, it comes in this holiday-appropriate pink colorway, and right now it's on sale for just $60.

To be clear, this sale price is only good for the Sand (aka pink) color, so be sure to make note of that before ordering. It's also worth pointing out that supplies are listed as "limited," meaning this is not something you're going to want to sit back and think about for too long. This deal is $15 cheaper than the sale we saw last month, and not too far off what we saw during the holidays last year.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Audio

The answer here always starts off the same: if you're already in the Google ecosystem, this is, without question, the best smart speaker for you. It connects seamlessly with your other Nest products, and you can even set it up and manage it from the same Google Home app you're already familiar with.

As for non-Google users, there is still plenty to love here. This isn't some cheap little smart speaker that sounds tinny and doesn't get very loud — quite the opposite, actually. The Google Nest Audio is one of the best-sounding smart speakers we've tested in this size and price range, and the microphones work exceptionally well at picking up voice commands. The only real caveat here is that there's no auxiliary input, so you can't plug in a phone or other audio source.

In our review of the Nest Audio, we gave the speaker a "hard yes" buy rating, and that was at the full retail price of $100. With today's discount, you can pick up two for nearly that price and pair them together for wireless stereo sound. Just don't wait too long to place your order!