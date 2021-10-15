Pine64, the hardcore nerds behind Linux-powered hardware including the PinePhone from 2019 which we have reviewed, is opening pre-orders for its new $399 PinePhone Pro.

Display 6" 1440 x 720 IPS, Gorilla Glass 4 SoC Rockchip RK3399S (2x Cortex-A72 + 4x A53 @ 1.5GHz) RAM 4GB LPDDR4 Storage 128GB eMMC + microSD up to 2TB Cameras 13MP Sony IMX256 rear, 5MP OmniVision OV5640 front Cellular Quectel EG25-G modem for LTE, GSM, CDMA, GPS, GPS-A Local AMPAK AP6255 modem for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.1 Peripherals Pogo, USB 3.0 (Type-C), 3.5mm audio Battery 3,000mAh w/ 15W USB Power Delivery charging OS Mainline Linux + distros Size 161 x 76.6 x 11.1mm / 215g Price $399 ex. shipping, tax

This upgrade is definitely one for the fans out there as it seems the company has pulled out the stops to make performance a priority. It was able to work with chipmaker Rockchip to come up with a special SKU of its six-core RK3399 SoC, the RK3399S — co-operation was especially key to making sure SMS and call reception didn't suck down the battery. It can even use the USB-C port for video out. The 4GB of RAM also definitely helps here.

But the Pro also keeps plenty of traits from the O.G., including privacy dip switches for the cameras, microphone, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular radios, and headphone jack, the retainment of Pogo pins for legacy peripherals, and straightforward Phillips head access for repairs.

Why go Pro now? Pine64 says it's time — more than 20 OSs are in late betas and enthusiasts have been asking for more, marking a departure from the previous primary focus of developers. And with Anbox and Waydroid providing a bridge for Android apps, this new phone may enable some people to go on new adventures.

Developers will still get first crack at the PinePhone Pro, though. Customers will need to fill out an eligibility questionnaire to get a first-wave unit. Deliveries should be fulfilled by December. The main production run of Explorer Edition units is set to begin next month with shipments happening early next year.

