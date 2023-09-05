Summary Nintendo finally released Pikmin 4 and it has been well-received by fans. However, some players found it too easy and wanted more challenges.

Nintendo and Niantic launched Pikmin Finder, an AR game for mobile browsers where players search for Pikmin in their surroundings and collect them. The game also allows players to direct Pikmin to find rewards.

Niantic is determined to create the next viral game, as seen with their recent release of Peridot. However, it remains to be seen if any of their apps will reach the same level of success as Pokémon Go.

It took years for Nintendo to deliver on its promise of a new Pikmin game, but fans of the franchise couldn’t get enough when Pikmin 4 debuted in July. The sixth installment of the game was well-received by critics and longtime players alike. However, the simple gameplay and somewhat easy puzzles of Pikmin 4 left some wanting more. Just in time for the Nintendo Live event, hosted in Seattle, the developer launched Pikmin Finder for browsers in mobile devices.

In partnership with Niantic, Nintendo launched Pikmin Finder last week, an AR game designed for phones and tablets (via Nintendo Life). Similar to Pikmin Bloom, the game asks you to search for Pikmin in your surroundings. Swiping on your screen allows you to pluck them out of the ground and collect the Pikmin you encounter. Much like the actual video game, there are various types of Pikmin. After collecting all Pikmin of a specific type, you can direct your minions to look for rewards in your environment.

Although it’s not a revolutionary concept, Niantic and Nintendo have already seen success with Pikmin Bloom, so it’s not a surprise that they’re looking to expand upon it. Back in 2021, the two companies teamed up to develop an AR game, and the end result was Pikmin Bloom — an appreciated addition to the franchise ahead of the eventual Pikmin 4 game. Similar to Pokémon Go — another Niantic creation — Pikmin Bloom counts your steps as you walk around your environment and grow Pikmin. While Pikmin Finder doesn’t seem all too different, it does suggest that Nintendo hasn’t forgotten about the beloved franchise that still has some diehard fans.

As for Niantic, it appears that the company isn’t going to let its past failures get in the way of trying to create the next viral game. Just this May, it launched Peridot, another creature-catching AR game that encourages players to collect and care for virtual pets. Unlike Pokémon Go, there’s no pressure to battle or level up Peridots — just care for them as you would care for an actual pet. However, money is still the name of the game for Niantic, and the in-app purchases remind you of that in Peridot as well. For this reason, it’s hard to tell if any of its apps will ever have the same impact as Pokémon Go.