Smartphones are quickly becoming one of the biggest sources of e-waste on the planet, but these devices really shouldn't be — especially considering all the components within that are hazardous to the environment. The rate at which people get new smartphones is increasing, and many times, it's at the behest of the very companies that make the products. Now, does this mean that these entities are evil and trying to destroy the earth and drain the money from our bank accounts? Well, maybe — but as consumers, we have the choice of when we need a new smartphone, and when to actually buy it.

These days, nearly every brand or retailer is usually offering some sort of sale, all to compete with every other online or in-store retailer. That's not even factoring in events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day. All told, it can become difficult to parse out when you should actually swipe that card (figuratively, of course — online shopping makes it a little less exciting). While I can try to give you some pointers worth considering when you see a flashy new device cross your path or a retailer tells you that you can't miss a sale, ultimately, it is your decision based on your individual needs.

Consider the time of year

During any given month of the year, you're going to see at least a couple of new smartphones arrive on the scene — something even more true when considering the global market. But I'm going to be sticking primarily to the US market for this piece, and if you are the kind of person who likes to try out devices from different manufacturers, then you could be in for a lot of confusion and difficult decision-making with all the different smartphone releases. Sticking with one brand — say, for example, you like the best of what Samsung has to offer — makes getting the timing right a lot easier.

Each major brand has kind of settled into a nice routine for when it tends to announce and release products. For example, Samsung has long dropped its latest Galaxy S-series phones in the first part of the year. In 2023, it was February, and the upcoming Galaxy S24 line is rumored to appear even earlier. But if you're looking for one of the best budget phones from Samsung, like the Galaxy A54 5G, that usually arrives on the market a few months later. Non-traditional devices, like the company's lineup of some truly excellent foldable phones usually drop in late summer or early fall.

Unless you stick with a single phone brand, picking the time of year to finally make your purchase decision can be difficult.

Google does some weird things with its phone release cycles. The past few years have been relatively consistent in terms of timing with its midrange line, like the Pixel 7a, coming mid-summer around the Google I/O developer conference and the flagship phones coming in the fall. Both 2022 and 2023 saw Google show off its latest high-end devices, as in the Pixel 8 Pro in October. Though anything is possible with these companies, I'd expect Google to stick with the timing it's used for the past few years.

Left to right: Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, Galaxy Z Fold 5

Some of the other devices from brands you'll likely recognize, like the OnePlus 11, are a bit less consistent in timing over the years. In 2023, OnePlus dropped its flagship phone in February, with new budget-friendly Nord devices arriving mid-summer. Oh, and let's not forget about the company's first foldable, the OnePlus Open, which arrived in October after a handful of rumored delays. Whether that timing stays or not is still up in the air.

Motorola went with May for the release of the latest flagship from the company, the Edge+(2023). But, of course, a company as big as Moto wouldn't only release one device. So, to make things more confusing, if you aren't looking to spend upwards of $800, you'd likely be interested in the brand's Moto G-series of devices, with new models rolling out sporadically through the year. In terms of folding phones, Motorola went with June for the premium Razr+ and October for the midrange Razr for 2023 — at least in the US. The cheaper phone was available in other regions long before it appeared in North America, leaving its exact timetable for a potential successor next year up in the air.

If you're still with me, I'd like to apologize for any confusion you may be experiencing. This onslaught of timing info from some of the major phone brands in the US is only to illustrate how confusing it can be to decide when you might want to be on the lookout for a new phone getting released. But it can also help give you a frame of reference as to when you could be in line for a new device should you tend to follow a single brand. However, just because a new smartphone is announced or is having a sale doesn't necessarily mean it's time to pony up the cash.

Need vs. want

Do I really need this new-fangled gadget, or do I just really, really want it? This is kind of the age-old question, right? As humans, we can be really good at justifying decisions when there is a clear option of what we really want to become a thing we "need," even if we don't actually need it. For many, smartphones are one of those things. Don't feel bad if you fall into this trap because you are not alone. I'm very much guilty of this, and it's a large part of how I got into this industry. But also keep in mind that retailers, manufacturers, and even writers at sites like Android Police are really good at spinning mundane topics and product specs into something very enticing.

Seeing one of the best Android phones pop up on a sale somewhere makes it really difficult to skip that buy link. This can be for many reasons. Perhaps it's because of FOMO — fear of missing out — or it is because there is something about that device that you think will greatly benefit you, or it's because the deal really is that good. But just because it's a good deal that will save you money if you buy it doesn't necessarily mean you should. Right?

It's your life, your bank account, and ultimately, your choice whether or not you do anything. That includes buying a new smartphone.

Of course, it's your money, and you can do as you please. But try to think through whether you are considering the purchase because you want to get a new phone or you need one. Trust me, I know it can be tough to close that browser tab and walk away from that gadget.

And with smartphones getting longer software support, many of the devices on the market now are able to last much further into the future. This means that you can get a high-end flagship smartphone from last year, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, for much less. Not to mention, if you are willing to go used for your next phone, then there are some great places to buy used and even sell your old phone. Not only does this save you money, but it's better for the environment, since those older —but still usable — devices get a second life.

It's not always easy

Sometimes, saying no, even to yourself, is tough. I'm definitely not saying you should never buy a brand-new smartphone or that you should ignore articles offering you the best deals on Android phones because you may actually be in need of a new device or have a plan of how to utilize your older phone to subsidize your new one. The web of reasons and ways to get a new smartphone is virtually endless, which makes answering the question of "when is the best time to buy a new phone" a personal one. But I hope that I have offered up enough points of thought that your decision will be a smidge less confusing and difficult.