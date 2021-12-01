If it feels like we've been waiting on Samsung to launch the Galaxy S21 FE for ages now, it's because… well, we have. The phone first leaked this past spring, and even as the end of the year rapidly approaches, we have yet to get our hands on the S20 FE's successor. If you've been looking forward to the company's next mid-range flagship, a bunch of leaked renders might accelerate your hype into overdrive — and if recent rumors are correct, you might not have to wait much longer for an official announcement.

Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S21 FE looks a lot like the S21 released at the start of this year, down to the triple-lens camera array and signature curved bump (via WinFuture). Unlike that model, however, the phone's camera bump and back are all one color, removing the metallic highlight from the high-end variant and utilizing plastic to bring costs down. The S21 FE also looks to come in a few new colors, including black, white, olive, and purple. If these look similar, it's because they match up perfectly with the Galaxy Buds2. Plenty of potential for mixing and matching your favorite colors.

As far as specs go, WinFuture lists this particular version with an Exynos 2100, though it seems likely the US-specific model will swap it for a comparable Qualcomm chip. Combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, it sounds like a solid competitor to go head-to-head with the Pixel 6 — assuming Samsung gets the price right, of course. Reportedly, the 128GB model is launching for €660 — roughly equivalent to $750. That's pretty expensive, especially when the standard S21 starts at just $50 more before discounts. Google's latest smartphones really have shaken up the industry, so with any luck, it'll be priced a bit more competitively once it's made official.

Which, surprisingly, might happen before the end of the year. Although it sounded like an early January announcement — potentially during CES — was all but confirmed, noted leaker Onleaks tweeted about a possible launch coming before the end of 2021. It's still on track to go on sale in January, but if you've been dying to finally see the S21 FE be made official, your dreams aren't too far away.

