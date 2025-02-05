Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) $30 $50 Save $20 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K delivers exceptional performance, excellent HDR and surround codec support, and plenty of apps and games to choose from. $30 at Amazon

A streaming device is a great way to get your favorite content onto your TV, and if you like to watch all of that content in stunning 4K resolution, right now you can save big on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The popular streaming stick is 40% off at Amazon, which brings its price down from $50 to $30. You can also save an additional 20% if you have an eligible device to trade in. Amazon has this listed as a limited time deal, so act quickly to claim these savings.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Source: Amazon

We consider the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to be the best Amazon Fire TV streaming device of them all. It has advanced 4K streaming that produces a quality picture, and it delivers a cinematic experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. It has Wi-Fi 6 support, which allows you to stream 4K smoothly even when other devices are connected to your router.

But all of those capabilities aren't worth much if you can't find anything good to watch. Fortunately, the Fire TV Stick 4K comes with built-in access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. You'll get access to streaming service favorites like Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and Disney+, but there's also a ton of free content available with the Fire TV Stick 4K. This includes more than 300,000 free movies and TV episodes on popular streaming apps like Fire TV Channels, Pluto TV, and Tubi.

All of that content can be cumbersome to sort through, but the Fire TV Stick 4K comes with smart searching capabilities. It has an Alexa voice remote as part of its package, and this will help you find, launch, and control content with your voice. AI backs up the process, and with it you can search for content by actor, plot, and even by saying quotes from the movie you're looking for. The Alexa voice remote can also integrate into your smart home setup and give you control of lighting and other accessories.

While we find the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to be the best Amazon Fire TV streaming device, it can also hold its own next to many of the best streaming devices overall. At just $30 with this deal, it certainly offers a lot more value than some of them. The Fire TV Stick 4K regularly costs $50, making this deal worth $20 in savings.