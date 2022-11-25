Black Friday is a great time to pick up a Wear OS 3 smartwatch for your Android phone. Almost all the best Android smartwatches are heavily discounted during the shopping event, making them hard to ignore. Samsung makes some of our favorite Android smartwatches, with the Skagen Falster Gen 6 also making it to the list thanks to its stylish aesthetic. All these smartwatches are massively discounted for Black Friday: the Skagen Falster Gen 6 is down to its lowest-ever price after over $100 off, while the Galaxy Watch 4 can be yours for as low as $150.

Skagen Falster Gen 6

The Skagen Falster Gen 6 launched with Wear OS 2.0 but received the Wear OS 3 update in October 2022. Internally, it packs solid internals, featuring the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, 1GB RAM, and a 310mAh battery. With the included magnetic charger, the watch can be topped from empty to 80 percent in an hour. The 1.28-inch display is more than adequate to show all your notifications and workout summaries. With a $295 MSRP, it would have been hard to justify buying the Skagen Flaster Gen 6 over the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Watch 5 Pro. For Black Friday, the smartwatch has dropped to a much more attractive price of $190, making it a more sensible alternative to Samsung's offering.

The Skagen is also a nice alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4/5 if you are not a fan of the latter's One UI Watch skin.

The Skagen is also a nice alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4/5 if you are not a fan of the latter's One UI Watch skin.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

You don't have to spend much on a Wear OS 3 smartwatch this Black Friday if you don't want to. The excellent 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from 2021 is down to just $150 this Black Friday, making it one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals. The Watch 4 is identical to 2022's Watch 5, with just a few minor improvements. Both wearables pack the same internals, so there's no performance difference between them. Battery life could be a concern, but the wearable should make it through a day of moderate use.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might not be the latest Wear OS 3 smartwatch, but it is still among the best. And at its discounted prices, it is hard to ignore the watch over other similar offerings on the market. Thanks to Samsung's excellent software support, the Watch 4 is slated to receive all major updates for the next few years.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

If you want the best and the latest Wear OS 3 smartwatch, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. It is not a massive upgrade over the Watch 4 but packs two key improvements that could make it worth the additional money for some. First, the watch uses a more durable sapphire crystal cover glass. If your wearable's display gets scratched up pretty fast, the more durable glass could help avoid that. Secondly, the Watch 5 charges much faster than its predecessor. It can be topped to 45% in 30 minutes, with a full charge taking over an hour.

At $230, it is hard to beat the value the Galaxy Watch 5 provides and consider other Wear OS 3 smartwatches over it.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is among the best Wear OS 3 smartwatches you can buy right now. It stands out with its array of sensors and more durable Sapphire crystal glass.

Irrespective of which Wear OS 3 watch you buy this Black Friday, you won't be disappointed. And thanks to Google's renewed interest in the platform, there are now a lot of apps you can try on your smartwatch for a better experience.