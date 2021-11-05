Home security cameras are essential these days. Not only do they help keep your home safe and secure from intruders while you're away on vacation, but it's also easy to watch your pets get up to some mischief while you're at work. If you haven't picked up some cameras yet, Google's latest wired Nest Cam is on sale today, bringing its price tag down to just $70.

The Nest lineup of security cameras was completely upgraded earlier this year, with the wired model finally made available last month. While it's only made for indoor use — lacking the weather resistance of its battery-powered brother — it otherwise includes identical features, including 1080p recording with support for night vision and up to an hour of recording time offline. Assistant support is perfect for working with all of your other Google-made gadgets, and all of your video feeds integrate directly in the Home app.

It usually sells for $100, but Verizon's sale knocks off an extra $30 off the regular price. Although none of Nest's current cameras are perfect, it's far easier to overlook some of their shortcomings at this lower price. Just keep in mind that you may want to sign up for a Nest Aware subscription to get the best experience. Hit the link below to grab your new Nest Cam.

Buy at Verizon:

Nest Cam (wired)

Samsung demotes four Galaxy A series phones to biannual security updates Some older models have been removed from the list altogether

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email