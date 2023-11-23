Source: Google Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation $50 $100 Save $50 The Nest Hub (2nd gen) is the smart display to buy to control your Google Assistant-powered smart home. It even comes with Sleep Sensing, which can track and analyze your sleeping style. $50 at Best Buy

A smart display can make your life easier in more ways than you can imagine. It makes controlling your smart home a lot easier. You can quickly look up recipes in the kitchen while video calling with your friends. They also come with a built-in speaker so you can listen to your favorite tunes while chilling on the couch. If you are heavily invested in Google's ecosystem and have Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, there's no better smart display to get than the Nest Hub (2nd gen). And this Black Friday, you can get one for only $50 — a massive 50% off.

Why you should not miss this Nest Hub Black Friday deal

Google's 2nd gen. Nest Hub comes with a 7-inch display with a 1024 x 600 resolution. While significantly lower than the best Android phones, this is not a cause of concern since you won't be using the device up close. More importantly, the panel has a low minimum brightness level, which is more useful, especially if you plan to keep the smart display in your bedroom.

The three microphones on the Nest Hub are always listening for the hotword. If you want a bit more privacy, you can use the physical mute switch on the back to turn off the mics. The Nest Hub's speaker is average at best. Its quality won't blow you away, with the sound being particularly bass-heavy. Still, it can get loud enough to fill your bedroom or living room with music.

What sets the Nest Hub apart from other smart displays on the market is its Sleep Sensing capabilities. Using the built-in Soli sensor, Google's smart display can track and analyze your sleeping pattern. This data never leaves the Hub, so you don't need to worry about your privacy being compromised. While Sleep Sensing is currently free to use, it will be integrated with Fitbit Premium in 2024.

Google also uses the Soli sensor for Motion Sense gestures, allowing you to control music playback or snooze an alarm using hand gestures.

If you have been looking for a smart display on the cheap, the Nest Hub (2nd gen) for $50 is a deal you should not miss. You might even consider picking up a couple of units to place around your home at this price. Once you have placed your order, check out the best Black Friday deals on Google products to pick them up at heavily discounted prices.