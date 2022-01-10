Wyze cams are notoriously low-cost while offering a solid set of features, and the v3 was a great upgrade to the previous generations for only slightly more money. If you’ve been thinking about picking up some cameras for use outdoors, the Cam v3 bundled with a spotlight has been inching down in price every day and currently rests at just $37.34, about 30% off the retail price.

We didn’t have many complaints in our review of the Cam v3 outside of the virtually necessary Cam Plus subscription. The new model is built to IP65 weather resistance to handle heavy rains, there’s two-way audio for communication with visitors or setting off a siren to scare intruders, and the camera is surprisingly capable at night. Of course, adding the Spotlight that turns on with the motion sensor will further improve the camera’s view, not to mention it can scare away intruders and possibly give you a little light so you’re not stumbling around in the dark.

The Cam v3 + Spotlight has an official retail price of $52.96, but it has been mostly steady at $49.96 on Amazon since launch. By itself, the Cam v3 is currently $35.98, which means you’re spending only $1.36 more to get a Spotlight, which Amazon sells individually for $16.79. In effect, you’re getting the Spotlight for next to nothing.

It’s unclear if the price of the combo will continue dropping, but it probably won’t go too much lower, and it’s even more unlikely that it would fall below the price of the camera by itself. Regardless, we don’t know how long this price will last, so it may be worth jumping on it quickly.

Buy at Amazon

Latest Moto G Stylus 2022 report suggests Motorola has not learned its lesson about Android updates Talk about outdated

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email