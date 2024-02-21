I've used ChromeOS off and on since the beginning. Heck, before ChromeOS, I was playing with netbooks that ran Windows and Linux. I've loved cheap laptops for as long as I can remember, trying to eke what I can out of affordable and readily available tech. While I work primarily at a desktop these days (we all need a command center, don't we), after a long absence, I've also picked up a couple of Chromebooks to get lighter work done, with an emphasis on lighter.

This boils down to how Chromebooks break my workflow; I need Photoshop to get real work done. Call this a cop-out if you wish when we have access to Linux apps like GIMP and Krita, the fact remains I do all my serious photo editing in one app exclusively, and that app isn't available on ChromeOS despite promises in the past.

Why doesn't Photoshop work on Chromebooks?

Because Adobe hasn't seen fit to ensure it does

Maybe I'm simply set in my ways, but I don't think it's without merit to expect Adobe to deliver a ChromeOS solution for its subscribers, whether that comes in a cloud offering, through a launcher on Linux, or something more native to ChromeOS. It matters not to me how Photoshop could work; what matters is that it would work. Sure, Official Photoshop Online exists, but I wouldn't go so far as to describe it as a worthwhile alternative to the real thing.

So many shapes and sizes, yet Photoshop is nowhere to be seen

Gone are the days of exclusively using one OS, from Android to ChromeOS to Windows; many of us use multiple operating systems in our daily lives, and yet that oh-so-expensive Adobe subscription only works on two out of the five most popular OSs in use. I'd say, in this day and age, that's pretty lazy. So isn't it about time Adobe used some of that sweet, sweet subscription money to better cover the very subscribers that keep the business running? Crazy talk, I know.

What about Android? Are there no solutions within the mobile OS?

Not unless you want to work exclusively in mobile app UIs

And yes, before you say it, I'm well aware Adobe offers Photoshop Express and Lightroom on Android. Let's just say these apps aren't good enough. From atrocious mobile UIs to cut-rate features, nobody pulls out Photoshop Express on a desktop when an edit comes down to the wire and needs to be done professionally and quickly.

So here I am; I desperately want to use my Chromebooks more for work, but this one roadblock has me befuddled, with Adobe apparently disinterested in ever providing a competent cloud offering that could solve everyone's problem of a lack of access across our most used OSs. Sadly, I have no immediate solution to this madness, just anger and frustration. The fact that the absence of Photoshop on ChromeOS is still a problem 12 years into its lifespan is quite something to witness. Sadly, I bet we'll wait another 12 years without reaching a resolution, though I'd sure love to see Adobe prove me wrong one of these days.