Summary Adobe Photoshop is now available in beta for the most popular Android smartphones running Android 11 or later, with a minimum of 6GB of RAM.

During this initial beta period, all premium features, including core tools like selections, layers, masks, and the exclusive Tap Select feature, are free to use.

The app also includes AI-powered tools such as Spot Healing Brush and Generative Fill, powered by Adobe’s Firefly model, to enhance image editing on mobile.

Adobe Photoshop is among the few image-editing tools that simply need no introduction. If you've ever wanted to quickly edit an image before posting it on social media and couldn’t boot up your laptop at the time, you’ve likely searched for Photoshop Mobile on the Play Store, only to realize Photoshop proper has been primarily limited to desktops.

Adobe finally launched Photoshop for smartphones in February 2025, but like many companies, Adobe rolled out an iPhone version before Android.