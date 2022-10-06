The feature is slated to come to Google Photos on more devices later

Google is taking its unique Face Unblur feature from the Pixel 6 series and expanding the canvas — both on where that "unblurring" applies and how many people can use it. While Photo Unblur will be exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the beginning, everyone who uses Google Photos will be able to sharpen their old pictures soon enough.

Face Unblur on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro wasn't a user-accessible mode, but spot corrections driven by machine learning that can enhance details of human faces in a photo even when capture times drag on a little too long. As far as what Google has said about Photo Unblur, we do know that there will be a user experience here that will focus on sharpness and noise reduction with "just a few taps."

On the Pixel 7 devices, a lot of arm grease comes from collating details from the main and ultrawide cameras and adds in some special sauce from the Tensor G2's dedicated machine-learning power. That said, the machine learning stuff isn't limited to the new Pixels — it will also work with old stills, too. Supposedly, that's where opening up access via the Google Photos app comes into play, but details on what that will entail and when weren't discussed at the Made by Google event.

Google has brought other features out of the Pixel roundhouse and into Photos such as Real Tone and, in an unofficial capacity, Magic Eraser.

Android Police has other tips on how to capture great photos with your smartphone, avoiding the blur whether you have a Pixel or not.

