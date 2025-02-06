Few events can compete with the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas when it comes to the latest technology. Still, one event on the other side of the globe comes close. The GSM Association organizes the Mobile World Congress four times a year, a trade show dedicated to the latest mobile technology. The largest of the four events, MWC Barcelona, is coming up in March. We can't help but speculate about the new phones on the show floor and the big ideas people will be talking about.

Possible new phones at MWC Barcelona 2025

Look for big news from smaller OEMs

Source: MWC

Whereas CES is broad in scope, MWC focuses on mobile technology, so you know that there will be lots of new phones, although it's not always easy to know what will be on the floor to play with. But, based on the latest leaks and rumors rumbling on the internet, we can make some educated guesses.

New Xiaomi 15 Ultra at MWC Barcelona 2025

Xiaomi introduced the 14 Ultra at MWC last year. It will likely have the 15 Ultra on hand this year. Xiaomi announced the top-of-the-line 15 Ultra will have a global launch sometime in the first quarter of this year. If you're thinking about importing this Chinese flagship, look for enticing specs like a 200MP periscope telephoto camera and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with a 6,000mAh battery.

New Nothing phones at MWC Barcelona 2025

We're definitely going to be seeing the new Nothing Phone 3a phones at MWC. Nothing's website hints they will be unveiled March 4, the second day of the show. According to some juicy leaks, the 3a series will comprise the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. We'll definitely know more at the show, but it looks like both models will have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip inside with 120Hz AMOLED screens. Honestly, given the tantalizing leaked email from Nothing CEO Carl Pei earlier this year, we were hoping for the full-on Nothing 3, but we can make due with this.

New HMD phones at MWC Barcelona 2025

HMD promised to announce something at MWC, but it's unclear what. We could see a global launch of the Crest, an affordable (<$200) 5G phone exclusive to India. We might see a global launch of the HMD Key, a sub-$100 smartphone, or the rumored Moon Knight might make an appearance.

Source: HMD Global

New Motorola Razr+ at MWC Barcelona 2025

If you're a fan of flip phones, there's a chance Motorola may reveal a new lineup in its Razr+ series in Barcelona. Leaks have been bubbling up for several months, so we're hopeful it's more than speculation. As things stand now, we don't know much about the new Razr+, so any information we get will be welcome.

New Oppo phones at MWC Barcelona 2025

If you're a fan of foldables, keep an eye out for the Oppo Find N5 (which may be called the OnePlus Open 2 outside of China), which looks remarkably thin and has an IPX9 rating. We may also see a new A5 with a chonky 6,500mAh battery or the compact Find X8 Mini.

New Vivo X200 Ultra at MWC Barcelona 2025

If you loved the camera collaboration between Vivo and Zeiss, you might be in store for an X200 Ultra. This model could have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip instead of the Mediatek Dimensity 9400 on the base X200. This one will likely be a China exclusive.

Big ideas at MWC Barcelona 2025

5G and the internet of things

It's been over five years since 5G popped up, and although 4G and LTE networks are the backbone of mobile data, 5G is quickly becoming the new normal around the world. Depending on the carrier you choose, 5G is available anywhere in the US. That means it's probably an afterthought for most people, but given the advantages of 5G over 4G, it's worth reconsidering.

Related What is 5G Advanced? With 6G networks on the horizon, you might not realize 5G is getting a major upgrade

Compared to 4G networks, 5G offers higher speed, lower latency, and greater capacity at the cost of range and penetration depth (the ability of a radio wave to pass through a material). If its inherent disadvantages can be overcome, 5G has the potential to power and connect smart cities. Further, private 5G networks are expected to enable the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution, or Industry 4.0, where autonomous networks run sensor-saturated factories.

Currently, those are just buzzwords tossed around by start-ups and venture capitalists. Still, dozens of keynotes, conferences, and workshops will focus on interconnectivity and high-speed mobile data networks.

AI everywhere, all the time

I have bad news for those who thought the AI hype would die down in 2025. If CES was any indication of what trends the industry is following (and let's not forget the recent Stargate Project announcement), we can expect to see lots of AI technology at MWC.

The basic idea is to have AI power the autonomous 5G networks connecting all the things, but the state of the art will probably fall short of that goal. Still, over 100 exhibitors indicated they will showcase some sort of AI product at the show. Whether that intersects with fintech, health, or robotics remains to be seen. We'll have to wait and see what's in store for us.