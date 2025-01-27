After Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone nearly nine years ago, many Android brands followed suit. Although you can get the best wireless earbuds to pair with your smartphones, many audiophiles prefer wired audio for its superior sound quality. Some may prefer the convenience of simply plugging in their headphones without worrying about charging them. While headphone jacks are absent from most smartphones, some Android phones still sport them. Here are 13 modern Android phones that still have headphone jacks.

13 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

A budget phone with a good overall performance

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, a Dimensity 6100+ processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot. For a phone priced at $200, the Galaxy A15 will remain viable for years, thanks to Samsung promising four major Android updates and five years of security patches.

12 Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

A solid budget device from Samsung