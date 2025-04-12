I'm an avid smartphone photographer interested in street photography and clicking human portraits. I've captured photos on my phone for over a decade, from budget-oriented $100 smartphones to the best camera phones such as the Vivo X200 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. Smartphone cameras have evolved throughout this journey. Phones back then had a single camera. Over time, dual cameras became the norm on budget and mid-range phones, while flagships have triple or quad camera setups.

With dual camera setups, brands often pair a standard lens with an ultrawide camera. It seemed like a nice proposition until I got my hands on a flagship phone with a telephoto camera. That's when I realized the advantages of a tighter focal length, and understanding compression, depth of field, and focus falloff. There was no going back after I started shooting with a telephoto lens. I use the 3.7X camera on my Vivo X200 Pro the most, more than the primary 1X shooter with a larger sensor. I love the shots, and I feel it's time for brands to do away with the ultrawide camera in favor of a telephoto lens. Let me elaborate.

Apple showed us the best dual camera combination in 2016

Google wasn't wrong either

The iPhone 7 Plus was the first iPhone to get a dual camera setup. The primary shooter was accompanied by a 2X telephoto lens that punched in to capture faraway objects and captured human portraits at an ideal focal length. Portrait shots look the best when taken at certain focal lengths: 50mm, 70mm, and 85mm, to name a few. The iPhone's 2X shooter almost replicated the 50mm look, which made it an excellent camera to have on the phone.

As time passed, ultrawide cameras became a fad on smartphones, so Apple added one to the iPhone 11 Pro as a third camera along with the primary and telephoto lenses. The vanilla iPhone 11 replaced the 2X telephoto lens with an ultrawide. After all, this was the trend. Most phones with dual camera setups had a standard lens and an ultrawide. Even in 2025, most brands follow the same rule. Up to the $500 to $600 mark, most phones have the same camera setup with a standard and ultrawide lens. Despite being a flagship, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to have the same setup.

When Google went against the trend and launched the Pixel 4 with a telephoto lens instead of an ultrawide, they were trolled by the online community. I was one of the trolls jamming my hands on the keyboard, only to realize later that Google was correct.