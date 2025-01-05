2024 saw the launch of some amazing smartphones, starting with the OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and the Google Pixel 9 Pro. With the year ending, smartphone manufacturers are busy working on their 2025 flagship phones, hoping to wow customers again. The OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series will launch soon after the new year starts, but they won't be the most exciting smartphone releases of 2025. Instead, these are the five phones I'm most eager to see in 2025.

5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

You should never count Samsung out

Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup might have outsold the Galaxy S23, but its 2024 flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, appears to have flopped. With no major improvements and a $100 price increase, the Z Fold 6 failed to attract buyers, with Samsung reportedly only selling around 270,000 units globally in the first two weeks since launch.

The Korean giant knows it faltered with the Z Fold 6. To make amends, it launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea, packing bigger displays and improved cameras in a slimmer form factor. These upgrades seem to have worked, with the device selling out like hotcakes in Samsung's home market.

With Samsung promising to innovate going forward, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be the first device to show signs of that change. It might build on the Z Fold Special Edition, packing an improved display with almost no visible crease and other changes to offer a superior experience. You can never count Samsung out, though, and it might stage a strong comeback with its 2025 flagship foldable.

4 Google Pixel 10

Bye-bye to Tensor woes?

As a Pixel fanboy, I always look forward to Google's next flagship. 2025's Pixel 10 lineup will be an important launch for Google as it shifts from Samsung-fabricated Tensor chips to TSMC-made ones. This change should address two major issues plaguing Pixel phones for the last few years: overheating and poor battery life.

While the Pixel 9's Tensor G4 performs better in this regard, there's still room for improvement. The Pixel's overheating and poor battery life issues boil down to Google fabricating its Tensor SoC on Samsung's inferior foundry.

The transition to TSMC's enhanced fabrication nodes, utilized by Apple for its A-series and M-series chips, should improve battery life and thermals. If early leaks are true, the Tensor G5 might not deliver as big a performance gain. Still, the Pixel 10 could fix a longstanding issue with Google's smartphone lineup, and that alone is a good reason to be excited about it.

Besides the usual yearly upgrades, the Pixel 10 may debut new on-device camera AI features like Speak-to-Tweak and Magic Mirror.

3 iPhone 17 Air

Slim phones could make a comeback in 2025

Apple could bring slim and stylish phones back into fashion with the iPhone 17 Air. Rumors suggest the company will unveil the iPhone 17 Air in September 2025, focusing on its slim and svelte design. It will replace the Plus model in Apple's current iPhone lineup.

Apparently, the phone's key selling point would be its slim design, with Apple making several trade-offs to achieve the sleek profile. The company might make several other tweaks to enhance the iPhone 17 Air's design.

Samsung might gain a head start against Apple by teasing the Galaxy S25 Slim alongside other Galaxy S25 models at an Unpacked event in January 2025. Still, Apple being Apple, the iPhone 17 Air might pack some breakthrough features and technology to achieve the slim design that could make it stand out from the competition.

2 Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Successor to one of the best camera phones of 2024