We live in a world of unprecedented connectivity and data access, with almost unlimited knowledge at our fingertips. That connectivity comes with a price, and part of that price is our privacy. There are several ways to mitigate that price, from encrypted messaging apps that keep your communications secure to VPNs that shield your internet traffic from prying eyes.

What is a VPN? How does it work, and why should you use one? If you install one on your desktop, do you need one for your favorite Android tablet or phone? Before we answer that last question, let's kick things off with a basic explainer of the nature and function of a VPN.

What is a virtual private network (VPN), and how does it work?

Your internet service provider (ISP) gives you a unique number known as an Internet Protocol (IP) address, which allows you to access the internet. Your online activities can be traced to your physical home address with this number. Your ISP can see everything you do, which isn't great for privacy concerns.

A virtual private network (VPN) service stops them from snooping on you. A VPN conceals your home IP address and encrypts your data through a secure tunnel, ensuring your online activities remain private and inaccessible to third parties. Even your ISP won't know what you're doing online.

Source: Pixabay

When connected to a VPN, the initial web traffic authenticates your client or device with the remote server location. That data is encrypted based on the security protocol you use, sent to the remote server, and out to the public web. Your actual home IP address is faked or hidden using the new one from the VPN service or provider.

Encrypted data packets are sent between you and the remote VPN server when browsing online, so you stay safe and secure no matter what. This process is often referred to as VPN tunneling.

What are the common VPN security protocols available today?

Various security protocols are available for VPN services and providers, some being unique in their own regard. In the section below, we discuss the common ones you might encounter. To learn more, check out the following.

OpenVPN

OpenVPN has been the go-to standard for many VPN services and providers since its introduction in 2001. OpenVPN is one of the most well-known and commonly used protocols globally. It's a secure open source VPN protocol that is accessible to everyone across all major platforms and devices.

It may not be built for smartphones. However, you can download a third-party app to manage your local OpenVPN devices. OpenVPN also offers a next-generation cloud-based solution, which helps businesses and private users deploy self-hosted VPN servers without extra hardware.

Wireguard

Wireguard is a next-generation open source VPN protocol with faster speeds, increased security, and less system resource overhead than OpenVPN. It was built with speed and efficiency over privacy out of the box. Wireguard doesn't support many consumer privacy-focused options due to limitations, such as obfuscation or tunneling over TCP. To fill in the blanks, companies like NordVPN use custom software to add unique privacy features to their Wireguard implementation.

If you use Wireguard on your VPN server, you'll miss some core privacy features if left untouched.

NordLynx

NordLynx is a custom implementation of the Wireguard VPN protocol built by the NordVPN team. Citing common issues with Wireguard, such as the lack of consumer-friendly privacy features, NordVPN set out to enhance its customer's VPN experience.

NordLynx uses the same framework as Wireguard without giving up the user privacy options. NordVPN took the next-generation VPN protocol and made it better. You get speed, security, and privacy in one package deal with little to no compromise. This makes NordLynx an appealing option if you want to use the NordVPN service.

Lightway

Lightway is a VPN protocol built by the ExpressVPN team to meet the high standards they set for the consumer VPN market. Lightway isn't based on Wireguard. It's a unique VPN protocol focusing on speed, security, and privacy. All the features you'd expect from a consumer-based VPN.

ExpressVPN mentions Wireguard as being excellent in its own regard. However, a VPN must have those core privacy features to be worthwhile. ExpressVPN created a new VPN protocol that aligns with the company's needs and the demands of its customers.

L2TP/IPsec

L2TP stands for Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol. It's an extension of the Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol (PPTP), an early pillar of VPN technology. L2TP doesn't encrypt traffic. It's usually used with Internet Protocol Security (IPsec), which deploys encryption algorithms and cryptographic keys to encrypt data passing through the L2TP. L2TP is starting to age out, having been introduced in 1999.

What are the advantages of using a VPN?

The main advantage of using a VPN is data privacy. A VPN gives you anonymity and data security online that isn't available through the standard relationship with an internet service provider. That's one of many potential benefits a VPN provides.

Another upside of a VPN is the ability to skirt region locks on content. Some content, particularly on streaming and video platforms, is only available to users in certain geographical areas. A VPN allows you to route your traffic through servers in other parts of the world, and access content that's geo-blocked because of your physical location.

Another upside of a VPN is avoiding the bottlenecking imposed by your ISP. To avoid overloaded networks, particularly during peak usage hours, ISPs throttle traffic from certain sources. A VPN creates a tunnel for traffic that's safe from your ISP's prying eyes and, in most cases, safe from this form of intentional throttling.

What can you expect when using a free VPN service?

Free VPN services come in two flavors. One is a trial or curtailed version of a paid VPN service. These services are often hamstrung in ways that limit the cost of providing them and make the upgraded alternative seem more appealing. Free VPNs of this variety often restrict bandwidth, cap transfer speed, or limit the number of server locations.

The other, and rarer, variety is free VPNs that don't offer a premium or subscription version. VPNs of this sort are often supported by ads and generally don't offer the same features as their paid counterparts.

What about premium paid VPN services?

Paid VPN services tend to offer a more unrestricted and functional network than free or trial options. You typically have access to more locations, which often translates to better performance if you can connect to a server closer to your actual location. Premium VPNs offer extras, like adware or malware blockers, IPV6 leak protection, à la carte smart tunneling to select the traffic you want to route through the VPN, or a kill switch to deactivate your connection if the VPN tunnel fails.

A premium paid VPN service tends to have an extensive selection of high-quality servers you can access worldwide. Since there may be times when a server is bogged down due to high traffic, the more options you have, the better. In this case, your connection speed can suddenly drop and become unstable, so server hopping is beneficial. You also get more VPN security protocol choices, including Wireguard and other unique implementations. For example, NordVPN has NordLynx, while ExpressVPN offers Lightway. Both protocols are built around the needs of their respective customers.

Should you use a free or premium paid VPN service?

It comes down to how you use your phone and why you want a VPN. If you want all your data secured every time you connect to the internet, upgrade to a paid VPN to ensure a speedy connection with no data caps. If you only want a data tunnel to access your favorite streaming shows while you're on vacation overseas, a free VPN may suffice.

Another consideration is how much you'll use the extras many subscription VPNs provide. If a robust ad and malware blocker is important to you, or if you want to choose which traffic to route through a VPN and which you'd prefer the faster, direct ISP connection for, you'll need to pay for those privileges. If you don't use the add-ons and extras that come with a premium plan, a free or lower-tier subscription is more sensible.

Source: Pixabay

The choice is yours. Pay for a premium VPN service to avoid the restrictive monthly data cap while reaping the extra benefits. It makes it an easy choice when combined with the additional privacy features, server selection, and modern VPN security protocols. Many well-known VPN services offer excellent multi-year subscription discounts, making it a small price to pay in the long run.

What are some popular VPN services for Android?

There are numerous VPN services for Android devices, each with its own set of features and pricing plans. Here are some popular options.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN's Lightway protocol stands out among Android VPNs. It offers exceptional speed and reliability, with over 3,000 servers in 94 countries and other strong encryption protocols like OpenVPN and AES-256 for top-notch security. Alongside its strict no-logs policy and a built-in kill switch to prevent data leaks, ExpressVPN is a preferred choice. It includes a seven-day free trial, so you can test it before committing to $13 a month or $100 a year.

CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost has a no-logs policy and features an extensive network of over 7,000 servers in 90 countries, 24/7 customer support in multiple languages (English, German, French, and Romanian), a user-friendly interface, and robust security measures such as AES-256 encryption and a no-logs policy. There's a three-day free trial, after which you can subscribe for $10 a month or $50 a year.

Surfshark VPN

Surfshark is an affordable, feature-rich Android VPN with over 3,000 servers in 65 countries, offering unique features like CleanWeb (blocks ads, malicious websites, and phishing attempts) and Whitelister alongside excellent connectivity and a strict no-logs policy. Its seven-day free trial and support for unlimited simultaneous connections make it a standout option. There's only a yearly subscription offer for $52 in the app, and you'll find a monthly option on their website.

AdGuard VPN

Close

AdGuard is known for its ad-blocking, privacy protection, and browsing security features in its content blocker app. It also offers a VPN app with servers in over 50 locations in multiple countries, ensuring fast and reliable connections while maintaining user privacy. AdGuard VPN can bypass geo-restrictions and access blocked content while providing advanced security features to protect personal data. Subscriptions are available for $13 a month or $54 a year.

NordVPN

NordVPN has its own NordLynx security protocol. It's also a popular option among Android users. It offers a vast network of 5,000 servers in 60 countries for fast, secure connections and notable features like CyberSec (designed to block ads, prevent malware infections, and protect against cyber threats) and split tunneling. There's a seven-day free trial. After that, you're charged $12 a month or $100 a year. With a user-friendly app, a strict no-logs policy, and exceptional customer support, it rivals ExpressVPN.

How can you tell if a VPN service is safe and legitimate?

The first thing to look for in a VPN service is its no-logging policy. You need to be sure your information is safe and won't be mishandled at any point. Some countries or governments may enforce strict data-logging policies, so look further into the company's no-logging claims. Find the location or country where the VPN is based, then research deeper to see if the country they set up shop in requires a data-logging policy.

Source: Pixabay

Along with verifying their no-logging claims, learn as much about that VPN company or service as possible. For this part, stray away from their official website and explore other details using a search engine. Find out who runs it and use community feedback to determine their trustworthiness. Look up multiple third-party articles and videos to see if they agree on its legitimacy. Also, check the user-based VPN app reviews on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for additional insight.

Can your personal data be tracked when using a VPN?

This complicated question often has a misleading answer, giving a false sense of security. A VPN can encrypt your internet traffic and keep your browsing session private. However, it doesn't protect you from everything. For example, you can be tracked by website cookies, ad trackers, and the information you share on social media. The more online accounts you log in to that are tied to your factual personal details, the higher your chances of having that data tracked, sold, or stolen by a third party.

Source: Pixabay

A reputable and well-designed VPN keeps your internet traffic encrypted. However, you must practice safe online browsing habits for everything a VPN can't protect you from. We also trust these big tech companies and websites to keep our online accounts and personal information safe from harm. Still, data breaches and ransomware have been on the rise, which is beyond our control. Because of that, your private data can be taken from you without your consent or knowledge, VPN or not.

A VPN can encrypt your internet traffic and keep your browsing activities hidden from others on the public web to an extent. Your ISP can't tell what you're doing. It only sees that you're using a VPN. This allows you to browse the web and use internet-connected devices without being tracked by the unique IP address given to you by your ISP. Be cautious about the information you put online, the links and websites you visit, and how much of your personal life you share with strangers on social media.

What are safe online browsing habits you can use with a VPN?

A VPN is a great way to safeguard your data and privacy against intrusions. Still, using one isn't a magic bullet to keep you safe from every internet predator. Using a data tunnel won't keep you safe from phishing scams, for instance, or any scenario where you provide your information to a third party online. A VPN doesn't shield you or your hardware from being infected by a virus or ransomware. However, some VPNs offer antivirus software.

Source: Pixabay

What are examples of safe online browsing habits you can use in your personal life? Avoid websites that are unencrypted and marked as unsafe. Web browsers can alert you to this, but you must back out of the site manually. Also, don't fall victim to spam calls, emails, or text messages. If it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is. Some VPN services have features to identify and protect you from these common scams.

A VPN may encrypt your web traffic, but your VPN account is susceptible to being hacked. For the best protection, ensure your VPN account has a strong primary password and activate 2FA. Two-factor authentication (2FA) further protects your online security. When 2FA is active, you'll enter a random passcode before you or anyone else can log in to the account.

Use 2FA for as many online accounts as possible to protect your personal and private information.

Can you use a VPN with smartphone location-tracking features?

Smartphones have built-in GPS functionality, which can track your approximate or precise location. A VPN can only encrypt your web traffic via an IP address. GPS is beyond the scope it can protect you from. Let's say you give location access to an app when it asks for it. A VPN can't help you because the GPS coordinates override your IP address. There are ways to spoof or emulate your GPS data while using a VPN, giving you the best of both worlds.

Using GPS on your phone without spoofing or faking your coordinates reveals your actual location information. Android and iOS allow you to control location tracking on smartphones. You can deny or accept location requests for every installed app. No more unrestricted access to location data at all times.

Is there another reason to use a VPN other than for security purposes?

Many people use a VPN service for its privacy and security features. Another popular reason makes them appealing. Most streaming services offer unique content that can't be viewed if you live outside a specific country. Using a VPN to spoof or fake your IP address to bypass these geo-restrictions can give you access to shows you couldn't view before. Some users are less concerned about security and more interested in streaming content outside their country. For them, the added safety features of a VPN is a bonus.

Source: Pixabay

Using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions or access blocked streaming content may violate the terms of service for some websites and streaming services. When you sign up for a service, you agree to follow their terms and conditions, which might forbid VPNs. If you ignore those rules and use a VPN, you risk getting your account suspended or terminated. Be smart and cautious with your VPN usage when streaming.

Potential downsides and risks of using a VPN

VPNs offer many benefits, but there are potential downsides and risks. One concern is that using a VPN can result in slower internet speeds since your data travels through the VPN server before reaching its destination. This can be noticeable when using a VPN server located far from your actual location. It's best to choose a location that is close to your current location.

Source: Unsplash

Another concern is the trustworthiness of the VPN provider. You entrust your data to the VPN company when you use a VPN. Some VPN providers may log your data or sell it to third parties, negating the privacy benefits of using a VPN. Choose a reputable VPN provider with a strict no-logs policy and strong encryption standards to minimize these risks.

Keep your data safe everywhere you go with a mobile VPN

VPNs are crucial anywhere you access your private data. A robust VPN solution at home is a great start. It's the tip of the iceberg, particularly if you use a mobile device while away from your home network. An Android VPN provides a handy way to access region-locked content when you travel overseas or want to watch content you can't access in your area.

This guide provides the information you need to get started with a VPN on your phone. For a broader guide, our VPN guide for beginners provides great tips.