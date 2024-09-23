If you're ready for a new phone, you can get one from the manufacturer, a retailer like Best Buy, or your phone carrier. However, if you aren't careful, you might pay for the carrier's most expensive plan for the next 36 months. When committing to a multi-year payment plan, you should understand what you're signing up for. If you're about to upgrade your phone, keep these four things in mind. That way, you won't be surprised when your next payment goes through.

Payment plans with 36-month lengths are the norm

Don't get locked into a plan you don't need

If you haven't bought a phone in a while, you may be surprised to learn that 24-month payment plans are no longer common. The Big Three postpaid carriers, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, have moved to 36-month plans. Since the main way carriers offer discounts is with bill credits, you'll need to stick with the carrier until you finish paying off the phone. If you don't, you must pay off the phone without the help of the bill credits.

There are more options than those carriers. If you use a carrier like Google Fi, you can get 24-month plans. The manufacturer might offer payment plans for new phones. Many prepaid carriers also offer financing with Affirm, which splits the cost into monthly payments but often doesn't come with discounts.

Some carriers require expensive plans for phone discounts

Those monthly payments add up

T-Mobile and Verizon require you to stay on a compatible plan, typically one of the most expensive, to qualify for discounts. That means you could be on one of these carriers' most expensive plans for years while you pay off your phone. If you want one of these plans, that isn't a bad thing. You'll need to foot the bill if you want to upgrade sooner than three years or switch carriers.

AT&T is unique. It doesn't require a specific plan for its new device savings, but it may not offer as much of a discount as the others. Carriers also offer early upgrades such as AT&T's Next Up add-on and T-Mobile's early upgrade options on its Go5G Next and Go5G Plus plans.

Protection plans aren't as good a value as they seem

Watch out for high deductibles

AT&T calls it Protect Advantage, T-Mobile calls it Protection<360>, and Verizon calls it Verizon Mobile Protect. These phone insurance programs can seem like an easy choice, especially when you've just spent half a paycheck on a new phone. However, they may not offer the level of service you expect.

These plans support free device repairs for something that's out of your control, like a failing battery or USB port. You may have to pay a repair fee if you damage the device. If the phone is lost or too damaged to be repaired, you'll pay the deductible for a full replacement, which can be hundreds of dollars.

Phone insurance is still a good idea for many people, especially since these plans often discount screen repairs. There's a chance a sales representative will talk you into getting insurance. Still, it doesn't make sense to pay forever, especially after a couple of years.

Be careful with bundled accessories

Your carrier probably doesn't have the best prices on cases

If you run a business, you want to sell products with a high profit margin. In phone sales, the best margins are on accessories like cases and screen protectors. That means you'll usually find a better deal on a case you like, especially with a popular model, such as cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 or Google Pixel 9 Pro cases. There is some peace of mind in getting everything in one place. If the sales representative is good, they'll tell you a story about how, last week, someone dropped their new phone on the sidewalk after refusing a case.

A carrier could still be the best value for your money

If you aren't concerned about the cost of your phone plan and think you'll be around in three years, a carrier could be a way to save on a new phone. Even if you only get the benefit of bill credits before deciding to upgrade, you'll save a decent amount with a carrier's deals. This is thanks to carriers being more interested in customers not leaving than making every cent possible from a device sale. If you want to move to the best value data plan at will, buying your phone outright means you can switch without paying off a device and waiting for an unlock.