​​Most premium phones are still costly, and screens haven't stopped breaking. If you're afraid of repair costs or misplacing pricey devices, carriers and smartphone manufacturers offer protection plans that help you get a quick replacement or repair without draining your funds. Choosing the right one depends on how much coverage you need and your budget. This guide covers the available options so that you can choose the best insurance plan for your phone.

Smartphone insurance from carriers

AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile offer optional protection plans to those who are tied to a carrier. Their coverage and benefits are extensive if you need to insure your device. Let's take a look at what each carrier offers.

AT&T

AT&T's Protect Advantage plan covers up to four devices simultaneously, with benefits ranging from unlimited screen repairs to capped replacements for theft and loss. Protecting one device costs $14 or $17 monthly, depending on its model. This covers loss, theft, damage, and unlimited post-warranty malfunction repairs. You can make up to three claims for theft, loss, and physical damages per year, while accidental damage repairs are limited to two. Broken screens and batteries don't have replacement caps, but you'll pay $29 each time your screen is repaired.

Paying $45 monthly lets you safeguard up to four devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, and watches. The benefits you get are similar to the above, with differences in the number of claims. For the four devices, you get up to eight shared claims for theft, loss, and physical damages, while accidental damages caused by handling are limited to six. You don't have to register all the devices at once. Others can come in after you enroll your primary device.

For both Protect Advantage plans, AT&T offers a same-day replacement for claims approved before 4 p.m. And for all claims requiring a fee, a non-refundable deductible or service fee of $25 to $275 is charged per claim after approval.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile Protection <360> covers up to five claims for loss, theft, or damage (including screen repairs) within a year. Plan pricing ranges from $7 to $25 per month. And, like other providers, the number of mechanical breakdown claims you can make is unlimited. In-store screen repairs will set you back $29, while service fees and deductibles for theft, loss, and other damages can go as high as $499 per claim.

The JUMP! Upgrade benefit allows you to upgrade your smartphone once you've paid 50% of your current device's cost. Other benefits include unlimited screen protector replacements and McAfee Security and ID Theft Protection. You can sign up within 30 days of buying a phone or when you bring your device.

Verizon

While most carriers charge subsidized fees for screen repairs, Verizon switches things up by providing unlimited screen repair claims at no extra cost. You'll pay up to a $99 deductible for theft, loss, and accidental damage replacements, but those don't have yearly caps

Verizon's Mobile Protect comes in at $14 to $17 a month per line, and you can bring in three more devices at $11.40 each. If that's not enough, the Mobile Protect Multi-Device plan lets you safeguard two to 20 lines. That will set you back $34, $50, and $60 for two, three, and four to 20 lines, respectively. Verizon can offer a same-day replacement for theft and loss, and you have access to their Tech Coach, Call Filter, and Digital Secure apps.

You can sign up within 30 days of buying or bringing your device, and Verizon sometimes throws out open enrollment, so you can get on board if you miss the first call.

Smartphone manufacturers' protection plans

Carriers aren't the only game in town when it comes to phone insurance. Some phone manufacturers also offer repair and replacement plans. You've probably heard of AppleCare, the program through which Apple provides its customers with tech support, repairs, and different levels of coverage for theft, loss, and damage. Google, Samsung, and Motorola also offer similar programs for their phones.

Google

Google's Preferred Care covers damage and post-warranty mechanical and electrical breakdown. Loss and theft are not covered, and Google only gives you 15 days to opt for Preferred Care on your new Google Pixel device.

Its prices are relatively low, though, with the Google Pixel 7a costing $5 and up to $15 per month for the Google Pixel Fold. You can keep your device protected for up to five years, which is when Google Pixels stop receiving updates. There's also an option to pay upfront for two years if you don't think of going that far. That will set you back $99 and $279 for the Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Fold, respectively.

Google Preferred Care is managed by Assurant, and you can make a maximum of two claims within a year. For each casualty, you'll pay $29 for screen repairs and $49 to $149 for other damages, based on your model.

Samsung

Samsung offers four plans for everything you'll need to protect your device. The standard plan, Samsung Care Plus, covers unlimited accidental damage and post-warranty mechanical breakdowns. It costs between $3 and $11 per month or $49 and $239 if you pay upfront for two years. You can jump in within 60 days of purchasing the device and keep coverage for up to three years for the monthly plan.

To keep your pocket sane when your phone gets misplaced, Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss offers everything you get from the standard plan and up to three lost or stolen phone replacement claims per year. You'll need a two-year upfront payment of $129 to $329 or $8 to $16 monthly.

Other plans include Samsung Care Plus Essentials, which covers only mechanical breakdowns, and the NY-exclusive Theft and Loss Insurance. While damage claims are unlimited across the four plans, cracked screens and accidental damage by handling cost $29 and $99, respectively.

Motorola

If the regular 12-month warranty service isn't enough for you, the MotoCare Extended Service Plan covers mechanical breakdowns at low deductible fees for one more year. It costs $20 to $99 and grants you access to unlimited claims. If you want to cover actual accidental damages, choose the second plan — MotoCare Accidental Protection. With commitments ranging from $35 to $399, you get unlimited repair claims for accidental damages and mechanical breakdowns. You'll pay $26 to $99 for selected repairs (including broken screens).

MotoCare is available for purchase within 30 days of using your new phone. If you ever change your mind, canceling your subscription within 60 days of fewer claims will grant you a full refund.

Which phone protection plan is best for you?

Having phone insurance will help you sleep better at night and reconnect quickly if your phone is lost, stolen, or damaged. The best protection plan for you depends on your preferred carrier, device, budget, and level of clumsiness. If you're tied to a carrier, opting for their protection plan is a no-brainer. But it makes sense to weigh your options before committing.

Do you need theft and loss protection? How long do you want to cover the device? Do you want to protect more than a device? These are critical questions to help you choose the best protection plan. While safeguarding your phone with a reliable protection plan, follow the best practices to keep it running at its best and squash viruses and malware that can impede your user experience.