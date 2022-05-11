Google I/O 2022 is rife with feature announcements promising tighter integration between Android phones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Wear OS watches, to name a few. While it’ll take some time to achieve connectivity as seamless as Apple’s ecosystem, the small improvements do add up. Aside from Matter for the Google Home ecosystem and screencasting for Chromebooks and cars, Google’s supercharging the Phone Hub on Chromebooks for a better messaging experience.

If you use Google Messages on your Android phone, Phone Hub allows you to access and send texts from your Chromebook — either via direct interaction with a new message notification or through the Messages PWA pre-installed on most Chromebooks. However, with the arrival of Android 13 this Fall, Google says it will expand the program’s capabilities to more platforms, allowing you to manage conversations from different messaging apps. Unlike the current experience, this will not require a PWA. Instead, it’ll work by streaming these apps from your phone straight to your Chromebook.

Android 13 will also see Google improve the connectivity between Android phones and tablets, allowing you to copy and paste URLs or photos between them. As the number of smart gadgets we use increases, Google says it’ll continue to work with its partners to make multi-device connectivity as seamless as possible.

Chrome OS 101 is here with big changes to the launcher and the branding

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Haroun Adamu (207 Articles Published) Haroun became an Android enthusiast in 2014 and has been avidly following the industry since then. He's into many things, but when not scouring the net for the latest tech news, you can find him on harounadamu.com geeking about America's most popular sedan. More From Haroun Adamu