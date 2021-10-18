These days, it’s not enough for a device to be good on its own. It’s all about ecosystem lock-in, working seamlessly alongside all your other gadgets. Google has made some serious ground here, introducing features like Phone Hub to bring Chrome OS and Android closer than ever. With a future upgrade, your Chromebook might be able to launch apps straight from your phone — all with a single click from a notification.

According to Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, Chrome OS is finally gaining support for app sync across platforms. In a new setting for Google’s Phone Hub, you can enable an option to “temporarily” use apps directly on a Chromebook. Instead of reaching for another device, this tool lets you stream whatever application just notified you in a dedicated window, so you can quickly respond to an Instagram comment or check a reminder off your to-do list.

This leak isn’t the first time a feature like this has been spotted in testing. Earlier this year, we learned all about “Eche,” a new Chrome OS component that would allow for mirroring apps whenever a notification rolled in, complete with a new “Recent Apps” section for quick access within Phone Hub. Based on the wording of the toggle within settings — not to mention the appearance of a “Recently used apps” list in place of the usual Chrome tabs — it seems like Eche is just about ready to go live.

As we initially spotted back in June, Google may restrict this tool to Pixel devices. Unfortunately, app sync isn’t working in its current state, returning an error upon activation. Of course, we might not have to wait long to see it in action — after all, there's a perfectly timed Google event planned for tomorrow.

