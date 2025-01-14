Most phones don't come with chargers in the box. You'll have to buy one sooner or later, and the choice isn't always as straightforward as we wish. You can get what the manufacturer sells or pick one of the best phone chargers that fit your budget. However, you may end up overspending on features you don't need, or the charger you select may not charge your phone as quickly as technically possible. Since researching phone chargers isn't the most exciting way to spend your time, we put together this guide to help you.

Should you buy a new phone charger?

Why replace an old phone charger if it still works?

Source: Anker

Today's top phone chargers are versatile, efficient, and compact but are not always necessary. My wife charges her Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus with the same power adapter she got with her Galaxy S7. At 15W, her 8-year-old charger can't reach the peak speeds her phone supports, but that doesn't matter since she always charges her phone overnight.

The ethical and rational thing to do is to use your tech for as long as it works and it's practical. Still, there are many reasons to buy a new charger aside from not getting one with your phone.

New chargers offer high power ratings in compact packages.

Multiple output ports allow you to charge several devices at the same time.

Wider compatibility allows them to charge phones, tablets, and some laptops.

Some chargers include convenient features, such as retractable prongs, a power display, or a built-in battery.

These features could make your life easier, so let's explore the details of picking the right charger for your needs. Below, we cover power ratings, different charging technologies, charging cables, and compatibility issues you may run into.

Power rating on phone chargers explained

How much do watts matter?

Source: Ugreen

Most product pages for phone chargers state a power output rating. The number is typically between 20 and 100W but can go higher on charging stations.

Power is one of the most important specs for a phone charger. It determines how fast the charger can charge your gadgets. It also affects the size of the charger. More powerful chargers can be bulkier. At the same time, a power rating can be misunderstood unless you read the fine print. Here are some common misconceptions:

A more powerful charger cannot charge a phone faster than what it's technically capable of. For example, a Samsung Galaxy S24 charges at no more than 25W even if you connect it to a 100W charger.

A more powerful charger will not damage a phone that does not support its peak power rating. For instance, my Samsung Galaxy S23 FE accepts no more than 25W, but I charge it from a 100W brick. The connected device pulls as much power from the charger as it needs.

The power rating on a charger with multiple USB ports is for all outputs combined. If you buy a 100W, four-port charger, you cannot pull 100W from several USB ports at the same time.

Not all USB ports are equal. Even if a charger has multiple USB-C outputs, some may not support its peak power output. USB-A ports are typically the most limited, peaking at around 20W to 30W even on more powerful chargers.

How many watts do you need?

Most phones that don't ship with a charger have relatively low peak charging speeds. Google Pixel models charge at under 30 watts. The best Samsung Galaxy phones max out at 45 watts, and only with a more powerful, 5-amp cable that you must buy separately. Ikea's 45W dual-port charger ($15) may be all you need.

If you have several gadgets that need charging and don't mind the extra bulk, we recommend at least a three-port charger with 65 to 100 watts. A charger with 65 watts is enough to charge some medium-powered laptops, while the extra ports and power headroom allow you to charge other devices simultaneously. Charging stations with more power and USB ports also exist, but they're big, expensive, and possibly unnecessary for all but the most hardcore enthusiasts.

Does the charging technology make a difference?

On USB Power Delivery, PPS, SuperVOOC, and more

Any properly made charger with a USB-A or USB-C port will charge any modern phone. However, its power rating is not enough to ensure full-speed charging compatibility with any device.

Modern chargers have chips inside to communicate with the devices connected to them. This allows the devices to request voltages higher than the baseline 5V, which enables much faster charging. The tricky part is that different phone brands use different charging technologies. A OnePlus 13, for example, charges at 100W with its proprietary SuperVOOC charger and cable but not from a 100W USB Power Delivery adapter. It will charge but at a slower rate, even though the power ratings match.

The good news is that a phone with proprietary charging technology comes with a charger in the set. Still, if you need a spare that's as fast, you'll have to buy one from the manufacturer.

What charging tech do Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones use?

You need a charger with USB PD and PPS support to charge a Samsung Galaxy phone or a Google Pixel as fast as possible. The USB Power Delivery standard is widely supported, even on low-cost brand-name chargers. However, PPS is not always a given on USB PD chargers, so make sure it is on the specs list before buying. PPS, which stands for Programmable Power Supply, is a USB PD extension that allows the phone to request a specific voltage within a range for more efficient charging.

Many new laptops support USB PD charging. This allows you to charge them with the PD charger for your phone and use the laptop's PD charger to charge your phone in a pinch.

Does the charging cable matter?

Yes, cables affect charging performance. There's a safe limit to how much power they can carry, and it's more common for it to be listed by the manufacturer. For example, all Galaxy S24 models come with 25W cables in the box, but some of the best USB-C cables support up to 240W Power Delivery.

Be wary of low-quality, off-brand USB cables with dodgy power ratings set by optimistic sellers. These may get warm during use, charge more slowly than they should, or have no data connections for moving files around.

Some chargers go beyond the basics

The chargers you didn't know you needed