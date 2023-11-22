Few things irk me more than sitting down to watch an introduction of a new smartphone only to have 30 minutes of a 45-minute presentation dedicated to cameras. We’ve seen videos shot by Ridley Scott, documentaries on the Sahara, and any number of other over-the-top demonstrations of what a new device’s camera can do. Unfortunately, unless the new phone also comes with tuition for four years of film school, I won’t get anywhere near the same results. However, it’s not the companies that deserve all the blame; consumers are also responsible for this trend.

Be honest with yourself: How often do you use your camera?

I believe most of us grossly overestimate what we need in a smartphone camera. We’re dazzled by talk of megapixels, apertures, and computational photography, but the truth is, it’s hard to find a phone with a completely unacceptable camera in 2023. Most shooters are more than capable of capturing our Starbucks orders or something cute our cat did.

Companies tug at our heartstrings, convincing us that only the best sensors prevent photos of our children and loved ones from looking hand-drawn. Google, Samsung, and Apple are known for excellent cameras on their flagship devices, but stellar photos can had for less. Google’s Pixel 7a (and even 6a) takes fantastic photos with all the benefits of Google’s AI without needing all the fanfare. The Galaxy A54 is another example, with Samsung offering quality, saturated images without the need for fancy specs.

We use our smartphones for more than taking pictures

With all the attention surrounding smartphone cameras, it’s almost as if other parts of the phone don’t matter. I’d rather spend more time on the display, software, and battery life, as those play a bigger part in shaping your experience than the camera. Features and functions we use 100% of the time the phone is active are overlooked for camera functionality we use less than 5% of the time.

We overestimate how many pictures we take as well. I want you to take a few moments to look through your camera roll and determine how many of those images used even half the versatility of your smartphone’s camera setup. Could the same job have been done on the phone for half the price? I’m willing to bet the answer for most of us is yes, but the fear that even one important shot is missed because of a substandard camera holds us captive. Even more infuriating, actual camera specs that matter, like shutter speed, are often ignored. Samsung had issues with this for years, with important moments blurred by camera software that was not up to par. Maybe fewer megapixels and a few more lines of code would’ve been more valuable.

Overhyping cameras is a problem that's here to stay

Unfortunately, I don’t see companies backing away from heavily emphasizing cameras for some time. It’s an easy way to differentiate their devices from the field and justify higher prices over similar models. Google needed a way to justify a significant price gap between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. It did so, in part, by adding a 5x optical zoom to the Pixel 8 Pro — problem solved. Maybe I should take up film school after all.