The Pixel 7 series, which dropped in late 2022 with a lot of hype, showed Google sticking to its guns with a consistent design and feature experience—even if the upgrades felt more like small tweaks than huge leaps. The camera got some love, the design got a little polish, and the software brought some cool new tricks to the table. However, even after two years, these phones are still dealing with some weird software quirks. The latest one is random reboots during calls, especially for users testing out the Android 16 beta.

The Android 16 beta was supposed to make things better for Pixel 7 users, but for some, it’s been more of a headache. As reported by PiunikaWeb, a bunch of users have been dealing with their phones randomly restarting mid-call recently, leaving them hanging and their phones temporarily out of commission.

One person said their phone restarts in the middle of conversations "4 out of 5 times and noticed the issue tends to pop up around the 5-minute mark, hinting it might be tied to call length. Even weirder, some are dealing with their phones restarting every 3-7 minutes and wiping call logs—though that one seems to come and go. These reboots seem to be totally random, as per one user, hitting even during quick calls with zero warning.

Turns out the random reboot mess during calls on Pixel 7 devices might be tied to specific builds, like BP22.250103.008, and it’s affecting all three models—Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7. Interestingly, Google thought they’d squashed this bug in the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 update, which was released late last month. It looks like whatever fix the company rolled out didn’t fully stick, and some gremlins are still lurking in the system.

Real-life headaches for Pixel 7 owners

The random reboot problem is messing with people’s day-to-day lives. One user called it “extreme,” since their phone basically becomes useless while it restarts. Others are especially annoyed when it happens during important work calls or, worse, emergencies. It’s a solid reminder that running beta software on your main phone can come with some major headaches—like your device deciding to peace out at the worst possible moment.

Google has taken notice of the problem, labeling it a high-priority bug in their Android issue tracker. A Google rep has confirmed the problem has been bumped up to the product and engineering teams, with updates promised as they dig deeper. So, fingers crossed for a fix soon.

If you’re stuck dealing with these annoying reboots, there aren’t many quick fixes. But if it’s driving you up the wall, your best bet might be to ditch the beta and roll back to the stable Android 15 version.