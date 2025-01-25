Smartphones have always been designed around the screen. It's the centerpiece of interaction, from scrolling and typing to dragging and dropping. Meanwhile, the back of the phone remains an afterthought because it wasn't meant to compete with the screen. It's where logos, camera modules, and utilities sit on or underneath.

This one-sided perspective is shifting as manufacturers recognize the untapped potential of the phone's rear surface for interactive and aesthetic enhancements. The first Nothing Phone introduced the Glyph Interface with light strips that looked straight out of a sci-fi movie and added to the appeal of midrange phones. Meanwhile, Realme gave the world a phone that changes color when it catches a cold. I wonder if we might see more playful gimmicks, perhaps with functional sides. Let's explore the possibility.

The vision for phone back personalization

These three phone makers are on to something

The Nothing Phone 1 may have given us a glimpse into the future of phone customization in 2022. The Glyph Interface on its back uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) on the rear side. Beyond aesthetics, the lights flash in different patterns for calls, messages, or other alerts, letting you know what's happening without looking at the screen. You can customize them for specific people or apps and adjust the brightness to avoid blinding anyone staring in awe.