If you're looking for smart lights but are mindful of your budget, consider WiZ Connected, Philips Hue's cousin. Both brands belong to Signify and offer excellent build quality and ease of use. WiZ Connected smart lights use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and don't require a hub to get online. They're set up using the WiZ app on Android and iPhone. These lights are perfect for automating a smart home ecosystem while being budget-conscious.

Downloading the WiZ app

Before connecting your LED lights to your home network, download the WiZ Connected app from the Apple App Store on iOS or the Play Store on Android.

Unlike Hue lights, Philips WiZ bulbs don't require you to set up an account to connect to your home network, but creating one is advisable. Registering makes it easier to connect your account to third-party services, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, for smart home automation and voice control.

Now that you've downloaded and installed the WiZ app on your phone, get ready to connect your Philips WiZ lights to your Wi-Fi network.

Connecting your WiZ smart lights bulbs to your Wi-Fi router

Connecting your WiZ smart light bulbs to your Wi-Fi network is easy and only takes a few minutes. If your LED bulbs are new, they should automatically enter pairing mode when powered on, making the pairing process smoother.

Open the WiZ app on your iOS or Android device. A card that says Device Found appears on your screen. Tap it to continue. If the card doesn't appear, tap the + icon in the upper-right corner and wait a few seconds for the Devices Found card to appear. Tap it to continue. Select the smart light you want to add to your network. Allocate it to a room and enter your Wi-Fi password. Wait for a few seconds and tap Done. Finalize the process by choosing an icon for your LED light, giving it a name, and saving the power options in case of an outage. Tap Done to finish the process.

You've paired your new gadgets to your home network. The WiZ Connected app lets you control dimmable lights and change the temperature on tunable white LED bulbs or the color of RGB smart lights.

Things to keep in mind

Now that you've successfully set up your smart Wi-Fi bulbs, embracing the full potential of your Philips WiZ lighting system involves more than the installation. To enhance your living experience, consider these additional insights and tips.

The adaptability of Philips WiZ bulbs to traditional light switches sets them apart from many smart lighting solutions. Unlike other smart lights that lose functionality when turned off from a wall switch, WiZ bulbs offer innovative power control modes. This feature lets you use your existing switches for basic on and off operations. It also introduces the ability to adjust lighting modes without a smartphone or voice command. A double click of your wall switch dims the lights for a cozy evening ambiance or changes their color to match your mood or activity, offering an intuitive, tactile way to control your smart home environment.

The dual connectivity of WiZ smart lights via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth ensures unparalleled reliability and accessibility. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for remote control and integration with your smart home ecosystem, activating features like scheduling, scenes, and voice control through platforms like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Bluetooth offers a fail-safe operation mode that's useful during Wi-Fi outages. As long as you are within Bluetooth range, you can control your lighting from your smartphone, ensuring your home remains responsive and adaptable to your needs, even without internet connectivity.

This dual connectivity enriches the potential for the creative placement of your WiZ lights throughout your home. Areas with spotty Wi-Fi coverage benefit from smart lighting through Bluetooth, ensuring a consistent and seamless smart home experience across all rooms and spaces.

The Philips WiZ ecosystem supports a range of lighting products, from standard bulbs to LED strips and lamps, allowing you to customize each room's lighting to suit its purpose and ambiance. Experimenting with different color temperatures and brightness levels impacts your space's look and feel, enhancing productivity in home offices, creating a relaxing atmosphere in living areas, and supporting healthy sleep cycles in bedrooms.

Incorporating these tips into your smart lighting setup can transform how you interact with your home, making daily routines more convenient and your living spaces more comfortable and customizable.

WiZ lights for your smart home

Setting up WiZ Connected smart lights is a seamless and cost-effective way to enhance your living space with smart home technology. Whether you're aiming to automate your lighting, integrate with voice assistants, or enjoy the convenience and ambiance of smart lighting, WiZ Connected offers a versatile and user-friendly solution. By following the straightforward steps outlined above to install and configure your WiZ lights, you're not just installing bulbs. You're laying the foundation for a smarter, more connected home.

A great way to do this is by using Google Assistant routines and Alexa routines to design DIY scenarios and routines according to your needs and preferences without costing a dime or requiring you to purchase a smart speaker.